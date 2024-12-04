Susan B. Anthony Rare Dollar Coin: Valuable and Historic Coins Worth Thousands

Posted by Jan McDonald December 4, 2024

The Susan B. Anthony dollar, the first U.S. coin to feature a woman, holds both historical and monetary value for collectors. Minted from 1979 to 1981 and briefly reissued in 1999, these coins depict the suffragist’s portrait on the obverse and an eagle landing on the moon on the reverse. While most examples are worth face value, certain rare coins and error variants can fetch thousands of dollars.

Top Susan B. Anthony Dollar Values

Coin Type Value
1981-S in Gem Condition $21,600
1999-P on Sacagawea Planchet $16,100
1979-P on Quarter Planchet $13,200
No-Date on Dime Planchet $11,400
1979-S on Copper Planchet $8,700
1980-S on Nickel Planchet $6,900
1979-P Wide Rim Variant $6,500

Notable Susan B. Anthony Dollar Highlights

1981-S in Gem Condition

1981-S Susan B. Anthony Dollar in Gem Condition
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Exceptional preservation makes this circulation coin stand out, with bold details and minimal wear. Sold for $21,600 in 2022.

1999-P Struck on Sacagawea Planchet

1999-P Susan B. Anthony Dollar Struck on a Sacagawea Planchet
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

A mint error where Susan B. Anthony dies were used on a Sacagawea planchet, creating a rare gold-toned coin. Sold for $16,100 in 2006.

1979-P Struck on Quarter Planchet

1979-P Susan B. Anthony Dollar Struck on a Quarter
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Overlapping designs from a dollar struck on a quarter resulted in a unique profile-and-eagle blend. Sold for $13,200 in 2022.

No-Date Struck on Dime Planchet

No-Date Susan B. Anthony Dollar Struck on a Dime
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

This coin shows a distinct shape and overlapping designs due to a dime planchet error. Sold for $11,400 in 2022.

1979-S Struck on Copper Planchet

1979-S Susan B. Anthony Dollar Struck on a Copper Planchet
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Created by mistakenly using a penny blank, this rare coin sold for $8,700 in 2023.

1980-S Struck on Nickel Planchet

1980-S Susan B. Anthony Dollar Struck on a Nickel Planchet
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

A nickel blank caused a smaller diameter coin with sharp details. Sold for $6,900 in 2021.

1979-P Wide Rim Variant

1979-P Susan B. Anthony Dollar With Wide Rim
Image Source- Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Featuring an extra-wide rim and closer date, this subtle design change adds value. One sold for $6,500 in 2016.

Tips for Identifying Valuable Susan B. Anthony Dollars

  • Spot Errors: Minting mistakes like planchet mismatches or design overlaps significantly increase value.
  • Examine Condition: Crisp details and minimal wear can boost worth, especially for circulated coins.
  • Focus on 1979-P: Coins from the first year of minting are generally more sought after.

Why the Susan B. Anthony Dollar Matters

Beyond its monetary worth, the Susan B. Anthony dollar represents a milestone in U.S. coinage as the first to honor a woman. Its brief production makes it a unique piece of American history and a favorite among collectors.

Pro Tip: Use a magnifying glass to spot subtle details and potential errors that may increase your coin’s value.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.