Top 5 Rarest Nickels Are Worth Millions in the World

The U.S. Mint produced millions of nickels during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, coinciding with the rise of coin collecting. Many people began saving their nickels during this era, leading to their abundance today. As a result, most old nickels are common, with only a select few considered rare. This list highlights some of the rarest nickels, primarily proof coins or those with few surviving examples due to neglect when they were first issued.

1926-S Buffalo Nickel

The Buffalo Nickel series is a favorite among collectors, and the 1926-S Buffalo Nickel holds a special place as the lowest-mintage coin in the series, with just 970,000 produced. While this may seem substantial, only a small number have survived, making the coin scarce in any grade. Collectors regard it as the key date for Buffalo Nickel collections. Due to its rarity, the 1926-S Buffalo Nickel commands high values. In 2008, one sold for an impressive $322,000.

1879 Shield Nickel

The Shield Nickel returned in 1879 after the U.S. Mint produced only proof versions in 1877 and 1878. That year, the Mint significantly reduced production, striking just 25,900 coins—a sharp 90% drop compared to 1876. Few 1879 Shield Nickels remain in good condition today, and collectors are willing to pay thousands for them. Even rarer are the proofs, with only about 3,200 struck. One such proof fetched $86,250 at auction.

1880 Shield Nickel

The 1880 Shield Nickel boasts the lowest mintage of the series, with only about 16,000 coins produced. Today, very few examples exist, with fewer than 100 graded by PCGS or NGC. Interestingly, the 1880 Shield Nickel proofs are more common than the regular issued coins, despite only 4,000 proofs being struck.

1885 Liberty Head Proof Nickel

The 1885 Liberty Head Proof Nickel is a rarity, with fewer than 4,000 minted. Since these proofs were sold directly to collectors, many have survived, especially those in better condition. Although approximately 1.4 million 1885 Liberty Head Nickels were released into circulation, most were overlooked in favor of the 1883 Liberty Head Nickel. As a result, the 1885 Liberty Head Nickel is scarce and highly valued in any grade.

1878 Shield Nickel Proof

In 1877 and 1878, the U.S. Mint produced only proof versions of the Shield Nickel. While the 1877 proofs are rarer, the 1878 Shield Nickel proofs are more valuable. With just 2,350 made, they are a prized collector’s item. In 2017, one sold for $25,850, underscoring its desirability.

