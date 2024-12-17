Top 3+ Most Rare 1950 Quarter Coin Value (Errors List, “D”, “S” & No Mint Mark Worth)

If you’re reading this, you’re likely curious about the value of the 1950 Silver Quarter! Whether you’ve stumbled upon one or are considering purchasing one, these coins attract collectors due to their silver content and the captivating design of Washington.
The 1950 Quarters aren’t particularly rare, which means you can easily find them in various conditions. Since they’re made from 90% silver, they also hold value based on the fluctuating price of silver.
In average condition, a 1950 Quarter typically costs between $6 and $8. However, certain versions of the 1950 Quarter can be quite valuable if they’re in mint condition or have unique defects. Let’s dive into the details of the coin’s value, history, varieties, grading, and potential defects.
1950 Quarter Details
This Article Includes
- 1 1950 Quarter Details
- 2 1950 Quarter Value Chart
- 3 1950 Quarter Grading
- 4 1950 Quarter Value and Varieties Guide
- 5 Rare 1950 Quarter Errors List
- 6 Where to Sell Your 1950 Quarter?
- 7 1950 Quarter FAQ
- Category: Washington Quarters
- Mint: Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco
- Total Mintage: 56,279,730
- Obverse/Reverse Designer: John Flanagan
- Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
- Fineness: 9
- Weight: 25g
- ASW: 0.1808oz
- Melt Value: $4.40
- Diameter: 24.3mm
- Edge: Reeded
The 1950 Washington Quarter had a high mintage of 56,279,730, making it relatively easy to find, especially in lower grades. These coins were minted at three locations: Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco.
John Flanagan, a sculptor and engraver, designed the coin. The obverse features the bust of George Washington, with the inscription “LIBERTY” above his head. “IN GOD WE TRUST” appears on the left side, and the mintage date is positioned at the bottom of Washington’s truncated torso.
The reverse shows a more intricate design, with an American Bald Eagle at the center. The eagle holds arrows in its talons, and beneath it, two olive branches. Above the eagle’s head is the motto “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” meaning “One from many,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” runs along the top edge of the coin. The coin’s denomination, “QUARTER DOLLAR,” is placed below the eagle.
1950 Quarter Value Chart
|Mint Mark
|Good
|Fine
|Extra Fine
|MS 60
|MS 65
|1950 No Mint Mark Quarter
|$7
|$7
|$7
|$10
|$40
|1950 D Quarter
|$7
|$7
|$7
|$10
|$38
|1950 S Quarter
|$7
|$7
|$7
|$11
|$35
|1950 Proof Quarter
|/
|/
|/
|$32
|$80
1950 Quarter Grading
Grading coins can be complex and confusing, especially for beginners. The two most recognized grading agencies are the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), both using the Sheldon scale.
|Grade
|Description
|1
|Basal State-1
|2
|Fair
|3
|Very Fair
|4, 5, 6
|Good
|7, 8, 10
|Very Good
|12, 15
|Fine
|20, 30
|Very Fine
|40
|Extremely Fine
|50
|About Uncirculated
|60
|Mint State
|65
|Mint State
|70
|Mint State
To determine the precise value of your coin, understanding its grade is crucial.
1950 Quarter Value and Varieties Guide
The 1950 Quarter contains 0.20094 troy ounces or 6.25 grams of silver, giving it a melt value of approximately $4. The coin’s value is primarily influenced by its condition, with mint state versions being the most sought after.
In addition, certain errors can significantly increase the coin’s value. Collectors appreciate this coin for both its design and silver content, and the inclusion of George Washington’s image adds to its appeal.
1950 No Mint Mark Quarter Value
- Mint: Philadelphia
- Designer: John Flanagan
- Mintage: 24,920,126
- Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
- Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)
- Diameter: 24.2mm
- Shape: Round
- Edge: Reeded
- Mint Mark: None
The Philadelphia Mint produced the highest number of 1950 Quarters, with 24,920,126 struck. Most circulated coins show signs of wear, so they are common in lower grades. These are generally priced around $7, but mint-state coins can fetch $10 or more. High-grade pieces, such as those graded MS 67, can reach values over $450.
1950 D Quarter Value
- Mint: Denver
- Designer: John Flanagan
- Mintage: 21,075,000
- Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
- Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)
- Diameter: 24.2mm
- Shape: Round
- Edge: Reeded
- Mint Mark: D
The Denver Mint’s 1950 Quarters have the second-highest mintage. These coins are fairly common and are priced similarly to those from Philadelphia in lower grades. In uncirculated condition, their value can range from $10 to $425, with rare errors increasing their worth.
1950 S Quarter Value
- Mint: San Francisco
- Designer: John Flanagan
- Mintage: 10,028,504
- Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
- Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)
- Diameter: 24.2mm
- Shape: Round
- Edge: Reeded
- Mint Mark: S
Although the San Francisco Mint produced the fewest 1950 Quarters, they aren’t highly sought after in lower grades. These coins are priced at around $7 in fine condition, but higher-grade coins can go for $70 or more.
1950 Proof Quarter Value
- Mint: Philadelphia
- Designer: John Flanagan
- Mintage: 51,386
- Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
- Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)
- Diameter: 24.2mm
- Shape: Round
- Edge: Reeded
- Mint Mark: None
The 1950 Proof Quarter had a mintage of 51,386 and was struck for archival purposes rather than circulation. These coins are usually in excellent condition and are made with a different minting process. Their value starts at $32 and can reach up to $10,000, depending on the grade.
1950 Quarter History
Washington quarters have been produced since 1932, replacing the Standing Liberty Quarter. The design, which features George Washington, was chosen to honor the upcoming bicentennial anniversary of his birth. While the original plan was for Laura Fraser to create the design, Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon ultimately selected John Flanagan’s design.
The Washington Quarter was originally struck in silver, but starting in 1965, it switched to copper-nickel. Minor changes to the design were made over the years, including a smaller bust of Washington in 1999.
Rare 1950 Quarter Errors List
1950 Quarter D over S Mint Mark Error
This is one of the most valuable errors, where a D mint mark is struck over an S mint mark. In AU 55, it can be worth around $150, but in MS 64, it can fetch up to $1,400 or more.
1950 Quarter S over D Mint Mark Error
A similar error, but this time an S mint mark is struck over a D mint mark. In AU 55, it’s valued up to $200, with MS 65 examples going for around $1,000.
1950 Quarter Double Die Reverse Error
This error occurs when elements of the reverse design are doubled due to misalignment during minting. These can be worth anywhere from $25 to $150, depending on the condition.
1950 Quarter Re-punched Mint Mark Error
This occurs when a mint mark is punched twice, creating a doubling effect. In AU 55, the 1950 D Quarter is worth around $40, but in MS 65, it can reach $150.
Where to Sell Your 1950 Quarter?
If you’re looking to sell your 1950 Quarter, there are several online platforms that can help. I’ve put together a list of websites where you can easily sell your coins, complete with pros and cons.
1950 Quarter FAQ
Are 1950 quarters worth anything?
The 1950 Washington Quarters are made of silver, so they’re worth at least their melt value of around $4.50. In fine condition, they typically sell for about $6.
Is a 1950 quarter all silver?
Yes, the 1950 Washington Quarter is composed of 90% silver and 10% copper.
