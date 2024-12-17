Top 3+ Most Rare 1950 Quarter Coin Value (Errors List, “D”, “S” & No Mint Mark Worth)

Mint: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Designer: John Flanagan

John Flanagan Mintage: 24,920,126

24,920,126 Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper

90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)

6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces) Diameter: 24.2mm

24.2mm Shape: Round

Round Edge: Reeded

Reeded Mint Mark: None

The Philadelphia Mint produced the highest number of 1950 Quarters, with 24,920,126 struck. Most circulated coins show signs of wear, so they are common in lower grades. These are generally priced around $7, but mint-state coins can fetch $10 or more. High-grade pieces, such as those graded MS 67, can reach values over $450.

1950 D Quarter Value

Mint: Denver

Denver Designer: John Flanagan

John Flanagan Mintage: 21,075,000

21,075,000 Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper

90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)

6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces) Diameter: 24.2mm

24.2mm Shape: Round

Round Edge: Reeded

Reeded Mint Mark: D

The Denver Mint’s 1950 Quarters have the second-highest mintage. These coins are fairly common and are priced similarly to those from Philadelphia in lower grades. In uncirculated condition, their value can range from $10 to $425, with rare errors increasing their worth.

1950 S Quarter Value

Mint: San Francisco

San Francisco Designer: John Flanagan

John Flanagan Mintage: 10,028,504

10,028,504 Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper

90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)

6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces) Diameter: 24.2mm

24.2mm Shape: Round

Round Edge: Reeded

Reeded Mint Mark: S

Although the San Francisco Mint produced the fewest 1950 Quarters, they aren’t highly sought after in lower grades. These coins are priced at around $7 in fine condition, but higher-grade coins can go for $70 or more.

1950 Proof Quarter Value

Mint: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Designer: John Flanagan

John Flanagan Mintage: 51,386

51,386 Composition: 90% Silver, 10% Copper

90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces)

6.25g (0.20094 troy ounces) Diameter: 24.2mm

24.2mm Shape: Round

Round Edge: Reeded

Reeded Mint Mark: None

The 1950 Proof Quarter had a mintage of 51,386 and was struck for archival purposes rather than circulation. These coins are usually in excellent condition and are made with a different minting process. Their value starts at $32 and can reach up to $10,000, depending on the grade.

1950 Quarter History

Washington quarters have been produced since 1932, replacing the Standing Liberty Quarter. The design, which features George Washington, was chosen to honor the upcoming bicentennial anniversary of his birth. While the original plan was for Laura Fraser to create the design, Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon ultimately selected John Flanagan’s design.

The Washington Quarter was originally struck in silver, but starting in 1965, it switched to copper-nickel. Minor changes to the design were made over the years, including a smaller bust of Washington in 1999.

Rare 1950 Quarter Errors List

1950 Quarter D over S Mint Mark Error

This is one of the most valuable errors, where a D mint mark is struck over an S mint mark. In AU 55, it can be worth around $150, but in MS 64, it can fetch up to $1,400 or more.

1950 Quarter S over D Mint Mark Error

A similar error, but this time an S mint mark is struck over a D mint mark. In AU 55, it’s valued up to $200, with MS 65 examples going for around $1,000.

1950 Quarter Double Die Reverse Error

This error occurs when elements of the reverse design are doubled due to misalignment during minting. These can be worth anywhere from $25 to $150, depending on the condition.

1950 Quarter Re-punched Mint Mark Error

This occurs when a mint mark is punched twice, creating a doubling effect. In AU 55, the 1950 D Quarter is worth around $40, but in MS 65, it can reach $150.

1950 Quarter FAQ

Are 1950 quarters worth anything?

The 1950 Washington Quarters are made of silver, so they’re worth at least their melt value of around $4.50. In fine condition, they typically sell for about $6.

Is a 1950 quarter all silver?

Yes, the 1950 Washington Quarter is composed of 90% silver and 10% copper.