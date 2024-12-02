Morgan and Peace silver dollars in a set with reverse proof

The United States Mint’s 2024-S Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace Dollar Set has experienced an impressive sales surge right after its public release. Within just the first three days, more than half of the maximum authorized production of these limited-edition coins was sold, marking a strong start for this highly anticipated collectible set. Here’s a closer look at the early sales trends, how the set is being sold, and a comparison with the previous year’s offering.

Sales Performance: A Strong Start

Launched on November 21, 2024, the 2024-S Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace Dollar Set quickly captured the attention of collectors. The sets, priced at $215 each, are available exclusively in a two-coin set and are not offered individually. By November 25, just four days after the sales launch, a total of 149,346 sets had been sold, more than half of the 262,500 sets authorized for release.

This fast-paced sales momentum reflects the high demand for these coins, with collectors eager to secure a piece of U.S. Mint history. Notably, the first day of public sales saw 8,347 sets sold, followed by an additional 5,454 sets in the next three days. This demonstrates that the set has been well-received by collectors, many of whom had placed advance orders for the sets before the official release.

Subscription Orders and Bulk Purchases

A significant portion of the sales came from subscription orders. By the end of the sales period on November 25, 125,717 sets had been sold through this method. Subscription orders are a popular option for collectors who want to secure products ahead of time, ensuring they don’t miss out on limited releases. These orders are processed once public sales officially begin, contributing to the swift sellout.

Additionally, the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) allowed dealers to secure sets in advance. The U.S. Mint permits 18 coin dealers who are part of this program to place orders a week before the official sales launch. These dealers, who are charged the retail price plus a 5% fee, are required to pick up their orders from the Mint’s fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee. By the end of November 25, the ABPP dealers had purchased 9,828 sets, further bolstering the overall sales figures.

Pricing and Production Limits

At $215 per set, the 2024-S Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace Dollar Set is priced higher than last year’s similar offering. In 2023, the U.S. Mint released a similar set priced at $185 per set, with a maximum production limit of 250,000 sets. The price increase in 2024 reflects both inflation and the growing demand for these iconic coins, which are among the most sought-after collectibles in the numismatic world.

The maximum release of 262,500 sets for the 2024 edition is slightly higher than the 2023 set, offering a bit more availability for interested collectors. However, the early sales indicate that even this larger supply might not last long, especially given the continued popularity of Morgan and Peace dollars in the numismatic community.

Collector Enthusiasm and Future Trends

The rapid sellout of more than half of the 2024-S Reverse Proof sets within just a few days suggests that demand for high-quality, limited-edition coins remains strong. Collectors have shown a growing interest in commemorative coins that feature historic designs, and the Morgan and Peace dollar sets fit the bill perfectly. The success of this release may signal a continued trend of high demand for similar limited-edition coins in the future, with collectors eagerly awaiting the next batch of U.S. Mint releases.

As the 2024-S Reverse Proof sets continue to sell out, it is clear that U.S. Mint collectors are passionate about acquiring these rare coins. With the remainder of the sets expected to sell quickly, those who have yet to purchase may need to act fast before the entire supply is gone.

Also Read:

Reference article