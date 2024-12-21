Popular Southern Buffet Expands to Three New Florida Locations with Options Under $11.50

I’ve noticed through my experience writing about restaurants in Florida that buffet restaurants are quite popular among people. They offer a wide variety of dishes at a fixed price, allowing customers to try different options. Based on the feedback I receive on my buffet articles, it seems that Golden Corral is particularly well-liked by many Floridians. However, it is worth mentioning that Florida has seen a decline in the number of Golden Corral locations in recent years. On a positive note, a buffet restaurant that initially started in a former Golden Corral location in Florida has been thriving and expanding rapidly. In fact, this restaurant is preparing to open its second, third, and fourth locations very soon.

Chow’s Buffet: Florida welcomed its inaugural Chow’s Buffet in 2023, following a remarkable $1 million renovation of an old Golden Corral in South Jacksonville. With existing locations in Georgia, Chow’s stands as a renowned chain that proudly serves an enticing blend of southern favorites like fried chicken and ribs alongside delectable Asian dishes.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of 150 dishes including entrees, sides, salads, and desserts, with seasonal options during the holidays. On weekdays, adults can enjoy lunch for $11.49, while the weekend price is $15.99. For dinner, the cost is $15.99 throughout the week. Additionally, senior citizens and military personnel can avail of special discounts.

Some customers absolutely love Chow’s. For instance, Jodie had a fantastic experience and left a glowing review, saying, “Chow’s is simply amazing! The food is delicious, and the service is top-notch. I can’t wait to go back again!”

“… I noticed a lot of people compared Chow’s to Golden Corral and Sakura. There is absolutely no comparison because the food here is so much better. The place is clean. The employees are happy and inviting and try to make your stay as comfortable as possible. They make their food here different than Golden Corral in a very great way. It is not mass-produced and the food has good flavor…I will definitely be back!”

New Stores Are Coming In Florida:

According to the chain’s website, Jacksonville’s Orange Park, Titusville, and Orlando on Colonial Drive will soon have new locations. As reported by What Now Orlando, the Titisville store will be located at 3125 Columbia Boulevard.

The author has no affiliation with Chow’s or any other restaurant.

Reference article