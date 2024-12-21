Big Lots Launches Going-Out-of-Business Sales at Remaining Stores in AL: Locations Revealed

Big Lots is getting ready to hold going out of business sales at all of its remaining store locations, the company announced on Thursday. With 23 stores in Alabama, including Anniston, Fort Payne, Guntersville, and Rainbow City, customers can expect to find great deals at these locations.

Big Lots has stated in a news release that it does not expect to finalize the asset purchase agreement it had announced with Nexus Capital Management. However, the company is actively working towards completing an alternative transaction with Nexus or another entity. The goal is to complete the sale by early January.

“We have put in a tremendous amount of effort and have taken every necessary measure to finalize a sale that ensures the continued operation of our business,” stated Bruce Thorn, the president and CEO of Big Lots, in a press release on Thursday. “Although we are optimistic about the possibility of completing an alternative transaction that allows us to continue as a going concern, we have made the tough choice to initiate the GOB process in order to safeguard the value of the Big Lots estate.”

As part of a sale agreement with an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP, the company initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in September, resulting in the initial closures.

Big Lots made an announcement in July regarding its intention to close 35 to 40 stores, as mentioned in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. However, in a subsequent filing in August, the number of store closures increased to 315.

Here’s what you need to know.

When will Big Lots’ going-out-of-business sales begin?

The company’s announcement on Thursday stated that while the exact start date of the sales remains unknown, they are still actively catering to customers through both in-store and online channels.

Which Alabama locations are still open?

As of December 20th, there are still 23 open stores in Alabama, as stated on Big Lots’ website.

130 Covington Mall, Andalusia 3124 Mcclellan Blvd, Anniston 603 Us Hwy 72 W, Athens 1716 Opelika Rd, Auburn 1619 Town Sq Sw, Cullman 1820 6th Ave Se, Decatur 2821 Montgomery Highway, Dothan 150 Eastern Shore Shopping Ctr, Fairhope 340 Seville St, Florence 3161 South Mckenzie St, Foley 110 Dekalb Plaza Blvd Sw, Fort Payne 14228 Us Highway 431, Guntersville 142 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood 1773 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover 3240 Memorial Pkwy Nw, Huntsville 1100 Hwy 78 W, Jasper 5363 Hwy 90 W, Ste C, Mobile 5484 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery 5510 McFarland Blvd, Northport 3550 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham 1109 280 Byp, Phenix City 3225 Rainbow Dr, Ste 200d, Rainbow City 8 Saraland Blvd S, Saraland



Reference article