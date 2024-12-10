Oklahoma Teen Hosts Largest Ever 4-H Toy Giveaway With 15,000 Toys for Kids in Need

In its largest event yet, the annual 4-H Toy Giveaway organized by Reed Marcum, a 19-year-old 4-H’er from Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, distributed more than 15,000 toys today to children and families in need across Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.

Marcum and his team of nearly 100 volunteers donated toys, clothing, and other necessities to families in a three-mile line of automobiles near the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.

Marcum started the yearly toy giveaway through Oklahoma 4-H in 2016, when he was 11 years old, with a small walk-up event and 1,000 donated toys. Since then, he has collaborated with his native city of McAlester to bring holiday cheer each year, distributing more than 64,000 toys to date.

“It means so much to make a difference for families going through hard times and see the smiles on kids’ faces when they get the toy they’ve been wishing for all year,” said Marcum. “Our annual toy drive has grown over the years into something that brings people together to support one another and celebrate this season of giving. It all started because 4-H believed in my potential and helped ensure I was beyond ready to tackle the challenges I saw in my community.”

Marcum’s community outreach projects have generated more than $3.5 million in revenue and donations. Marcum’s inaugural 4-H service project, the 4-H Book Bag Giveaway, provided almost 30,000 book bags to children of all ages. After a member of his community died from pediatric cancer, Marcum founded the Hudson Strong Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that funds pediatric cancer research and provides opportunities for other children to feel loved, develop self-confidence, and reach their full potential.

The National 4-H Council selected Marcum as the winner of the 2024 4-H Youth in Action Awards, recognizing 4-H members who have used their 4-H experiences to make a positive difference in their community.

“For almost a decade, Reed’s dedication, compassion and leadership have been a shining example of how 4-H’ers can transform their communities through service,” said Greg Owen, Pittsburg County 4-H Educator and Marcum’s mentor. “Reed’s journey from a shy fifth grader to the accomplished young man he is today is truly inspiring, and I know he will continue to have an even greater impact on his community in the years to come.”

Marcum is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in pre-law with a sociology emphasis. As a criminal defense attorney, he hopes to apply his public speaking and leadership skills in the courtroom.

For additional information on the 4-H Toy Giveaway, or to set up an interview with Marcum, local 4-H leaders, or others engaged, please email 4hcouncil@ssmandl.com. Click here to donate to Marcum’s annual toy drive and other service efforts. Visit 4-H.org to learn more about the program.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s biggest youth development organization, develops self-assured young people who are ready for life now and careers tomorrow. Nearly six million young people in the United States benefit from 4-H programs, which provide opportunities to learn important life skills. With the implementation of Beyond Ready, 4-H aims to increase this number to ten million young individuals annually. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, serving every county and parish in the United States via a network of 110 public colleges and over 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H works with independent organizations to empower one million young people in 50 nations. The research-backed 4-H experience develops young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, twice as likely to be civically involved, and twice as likely to enroll in STEM programs.

