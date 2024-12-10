Missouri earthquake shakes 4-state region early Monday morning, felt in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas

A mild earthquake shook the Missouri region early Monday, affecting parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:27 a.m. and was centered four kilometers west of Howardville, Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at a depth of 7.9 kilometers.

Residents in the surrounding areas reported experiencing tremors, with some expressing light shaking and vibration. The incident was classified as a community intensity level IV, meaning that there was visible movement indoors, but it was unlikely to cause harm.

The quake was part of continuing seismic activity along the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fault system with the potential for greater earthquakes. Experts advise residents to remain knowledgeable about earthquake preparedness.

Earthquakes of this scale rarely cause structural damage, although they do serve as a reminder of the area’s seismic risks. Emergency officials encourage homeowners to make safety measures and report their experiences to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” program.

There were no early reports of injuries or serious property damage. Officials are still monitoring the area for any aftershocks.

Reference Article