Numismatica Genevensis to Auction Rare Swissmint Pattern Coins: A Unique Opportunity for Collectors

Numismatica Genevensis, in collaboration with Swissmint and SINCONA, is set to offer a unique opportunity for collectors and investors with its upcoming auction on December 9-10, 2024. The auction will feature Swissmint pattern coins, rare artifacts that serve as prototypes in the minting process. These patterns, often produced in very limited numbers, provide a glimpse into the meticulous process of creating Swiss commemorative coins, many of which are not yet available to the public.

What Are Swissmint Pattern Coins?

Pattern coins are special prototypes produced by mints to test various aspects of coin design and production. These coins are not intended for circulation but are part of the mint’s development process. Minting engineers create them to test different designs, technical specifications, and quality controls. In the past, these patterns were destroyed after testing, but in 2024, Swissmint has decided to make them available for collectors through a partnership with Numismatica Genevensis and SINCONA.

The Value of Swissmint Pattern Coins

Swissmint pattern coins are highly prized for their rarity and technical significance. Many of these pieces are unique or exist in extremely limited quantities, often with only two, three, or four specimens in existence. This makes them especially valuable to both collectors and investors. These coins provide not only a historical record of the minting process but also a tangible connection to the production of Swiss commemorative coins, some of which are part of planned future releases.

Insights into the Minting Process

Swissmint pattern coins offer a rare insight into the minting process itself. According to Jan Niklas Betz, Deputy General Manager at Swissmint, these patterns are created to test a range of technical parameters, such as the press force required to achieve the best results. The minting engineers test the pressure on the dies to determine the optimal force, which can vary depending on the coin’s material, design, and other factors. These trials help ensure the final product meets the highest standards of quality and precision.

Example: The 25-Franc Commemorative Coin

A prime example of the significance of these patterns is the 25-franc commemorative coin. The production of this coin involved several rounds of testing, including varying the press force used to strike the coin. Swissmint engineers tested press forces ranging from 60 tons to 160 tons, with each iteration revealing different levels of detail in the final design. Ultimately, a press force of 99 tons was chosen, but even then, the minting process required multiple strikes to achieve the desired result.

What makes this coin particularly interesting for collectors is the potential continuation of its story. Swissmint is considering releasing a 25-franc gold coin with the same design starting in 2026. This coin could become an even rarer and more sought-after item, making the related patterns an invaluable part of Swiss numismatic history.

Frosting and Other Technical Considerations

In addition to testing the press force, the minting process also involves experimenting with the frosting of the dies. Frosting is a key aspect of the coin’s final appearance, affecting how the design is rendered. Swissmint patterns sometimes feature varying levels of frosting, which can have a significant impact on the coin’s visual appeal.

For example, on a commemorative coin celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation, the frosting on one pattern was stronger, giving the coin a more pronounced effect, while another pattern showed barely any frosting. These variations allow minting engineers to perfect the die and achieve the desired final result for the commemorative coins.

Future Releases and New Denominations

The auction also highlights patterns for coins that are still in development. One such example is the 100-franc gold coin, set to be released by Swissmint in 2025. The first technical patterns for this new coin were created in 2024, though the final design will not be revealed until 2025. The patterns currently available for auction were made using dies adapted from previous coin designs, specifically the 50-franc gold commemorative coin issued in 2022. These early patterns provide valuable insight into the creation of a new denomination, one that marks the return of the 100-franc gold coin after a 100-year hiatus.

The “E” Mark of Swissmint Patterns

A subtle yet consistent feature across all Swissmint pattern coins is the presence of an “E” with the Swiss cross in a circle. This mark is placed on each pattern to indicate that it is an official Swissmint issue. Although this mark can be difficult to spot on coins produced with lower press forces, it serves as a distinguishing feature that confirms the authenticity of the pattern.

Conclusion: A Rare Chance for Collectors

The upcoming auction by Numismatica Genevensis offers a rare opportunity to acquire some of the most coveted and historically significant pieces in Swiss numismatics. These Swissmint pattern coins are more than just curiosities; they are tangible records of the minting process, with some representing the very first steps toward the creation of iconic commemorative coins. With limited mintage numbers and the possibility of future coin releases tied to these patterns, this auction is an event that collectors and investors alike should not miss.

For more information, interested parties can visit the Numismatica Genevensis website or order a print catalogue directly from the auction house.

