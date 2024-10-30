Do You Own the 1984-S $1 Olympic Coin? It Could Be Worth Over $9,000!

Numismatics enthusiasts often seek rare and unique specimens to enhance their collections, and the 1984-S $1 Olympic coin is one such remarkable piece. Celebrating the XXIII Olympiad held in Los Angeles, this coin not only represents a significant historical event but also boasts features that can make it a lucrative addition to any collection.

Coin Specifications and Design

Composition and Weight

The 1984-S $1 Olympic coin is made of 90% silver and 10% copper, with a total weight of 26.73 grams. Its edge is reeded, which adds to its aesthetic appeal and security. With a limited mintage of just 116,675 coins, its rarity contributes to its desirability among collectors.

Artistic Features

Designed by renowned sculptor Robert Graham, the coin was minted in San Francisco. The obverse of the coin showcases the entrance to the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, a nod to the Olympic Games. Inscribed on this side are the words “Liberty,” “In God We Trust,” and “LA XXIII Olympiad,” elegantly presented in capital letters.

The reverse side features a striking image of a large American eagle perched on an olive tree branch, symbolizing peace and strength. Surrounding this impressive depiction are the inscriptions “United States of America” and “One Dollar E Pluribus Unum,” which emphasize the coin’s significance.

Grading and Value

Professional Grading

This particular coin received a top grade of MS70 from Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), indicating it is in pristine condition. Coins graded at this level are highly sought after, and their market value can be significantly higher than those with lower grades.

Historical Prices

When it was first released in 1984, the 1984-S $1 Olympic coin was sold for approximately $89. However, as demand and interest in numismatics grew, its auction price soared. In 2013, a specimen sold for an astounding $9,400, illustrating the potential for significant profit if one possesses a coin in perfect condition.

Tips for Collectors

Getting Your Coin Graded

If you own a 1984-S $1 Olympic coin and believe it may be in excellent condition, consider getting it graded by PCGS. Professional grading can provide a clearer picture of your coin’s market value and help you decide on a selling price.

Finding the Coin

Collectors looking to add this magnificent coin to their collections can explore various avenues. Attending numismatic fairs in your area is a great way to connect with other collectors and dealers. Additionally, online marketplaces like eBay often feature listings for the 1984-S $1 Olympic coin, providing another option for those seeking to acquire this historical piece.

Conclusion

The 1984-S $1 Olympic coin stands as a testament to both artistry and historical significance. With its limited mintage, exceptional design, and potential for high auction prices, it is no wonder that this coin is a prized possession for numismatics lovers. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or simply admire, the 1984-S $1 Olympic coin is a captivating piece of American history that deserves a place in any collection.

