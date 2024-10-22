North Alabama to introduce two new Safe Haven Baby Boxes, broadening assistance for safe relinquishment

North Alabama placed its first Safe Haven infant box earlier this year, allowing women to safely and privately relinquish their infants.

Ten months later, four of the state’s eleven baby boxes will call North Alabama home, with the blessing of the two most recent boxes scheduled for Tuesday.

Marshall stated, “Last year, we found several dead babies in our state’s dumpsters, so we were hoping that the baby boxes would become a safe alternative and to empower women to have another choice.”

Marshall stated that the inclusion of two new boxes in North Alabama, Muscle Shoals and Athens, brings the total number of boxes across the state to eleven.

Marshall stated, “I am not surprised at how quickly this has spread in our state. As a compassionate state, Alabama takes care of its own, exemplified by the baby boxes and the securely relinquished infants within them.

She informed WAAY 31 that factors other than just economics influence the rising demand for Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“I believe Alabama will repeal Roe v. Wade and outlaw abortion. “I believe that women who lack the financial means to travel for medical procedures are now carrying their babies to term, but they are simply not ready to become parents, and there is no shame in that,” Marshall stated.

She mentioned that they carefully selected the cities for these new boxes.

“We were extremely deliberate about the cities we visited, ensuring they were adjacent to a college town, which is why we were excited about the one in the shoals right here at UNA,” Marshall continued. This was a strategic decision, and the kids loved being a part of bringing that box to life,” Marshall continued.

