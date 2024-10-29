Multiple Ohio Teens Arrested After Guns And Suspected Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Last week, a traffic stop discovered firearms and narcotics, leading to the detention and prosecution of several Ohio teenagers.

Akron Police officers stopped a car shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 for traffic and equipment violations, according to a Facebook post.

The 16-year-old driver received a citation for driving without a legal license. A 17-year-old boy passenger in the front seat exited the vehicle and attempted to flee.

The post states that the teen struck a police officer during a brief altercation, leading to his arrest.

Officers discovered a loaded firearm and more than 19 grams of suspected fentanyl on the teenager.

The youngster was charged with carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, drug trafficking, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and criminal damaging.

Officers apprehended a 16-year-old man who had exited the rear seat. Officers discovered a loaded weapon and a 50-round magazine in a rucksack near where the teen was seated.

The 16-year-old passenger in the back seat faced charges for carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

