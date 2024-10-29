Ohio farm family buys rare dime, keeps it hidden for years, sells at auction for $500,000

An incredibly rare dime, whose location had been unknown since the late 1970s, has been sold for slightly more than $500,000 in Toledo, Ohio.

The U.S. Mint in San Francisco struck a rare coin in 1975. This particular coin features a depiction of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and is one of only two known to exist without the “S” mint mark.

After the passing of their brother, three sisters from Ohio came into possession of a dime that had been safeguarded in a bank vault for over four decades.

The online auction, which was held by GreatCollections, an auction house based in Irvine, California, concluded on Sunday with the sale of the coin for an impressive $506,250, as confirmed by Ian Russell, the president of GreatCollections.

The only other known example of the “1975 ‘no S’ proof dime” sold at a 2019 auction for $456,000 and then again months later to a private collector.

In 1975, the mint in San Francisco produced over 2.8 million special uncirculated “proof” sets. These sets, which included six coins, were sold for $7 each. However, collectors later discovered that two dimes from the set were missing the mint mark.

According to Russell, the sisters from Ohio, who preferred to keep their identities hidden, informed him that they were the recipients of one of the two dimes. Additionally, their brother and mother were the original purchasers of the first error coin found in 1978, which they acquired for $18,200. In today’s value, this would be equivalent to approximately $90,000. The coin held significant importance for their parents, who saw it as a means of financial security due to their involvement in the dairy farming industry.

