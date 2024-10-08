Multiple Men Arrested in Alabama for Human Trafficking, Including Out-of-State Individuals

“Why are we engaged in this important work? Because human trafficking, also known as modern-day slavery, is a rapidly growing criminal enterprise worldwide. Shockingly, every year, between 100,000 and 300,000 American children are at risk of falling victim to trafficking for commercial sex within the United States. Disturbingly, girls typically enter the commercial sex trade between the ages of 12 and 14, while boys are even younger, between 11 and 13,” authorities emphasized during a news conference in September 2024. The conference was held to address the arrest of ten men in Alabama on multiple charges related to their attempts to engage in inappropriate acts with minors. This information was reported by WAAY 31 News.

During the press conference held in Limestone County, Alabama, authorities from Athens revealed information about the individuals who were arrested. Although the majority of the men were from various cities within Alabama, it was noted that two of them had traveled from out of state.

Alabama Human Trafficking Arrest

It is important to keep in mind that in Alabama, the presumption of innocence prevails until guilt is proven. The operation resulted in the arrest of ten individuals, who are as follows:

Barry Louvert Knight Jr., a 23-year-old resident of Madison

Held on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a Child for an unlawful sex act



Cederick Lamar White, a 40-year-old resident of Athens.

Held on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Released on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Enrique Marquez Hipolito, a 23-year-old resident of Decatur.

Released on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Released on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Released on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Daevid Marcelius Williams, a 34-year-old resident of Huntsville, Alabama.

Released on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Jakobe Ray Fields, a 22-year-old resident of Muscle Shoals.

Released on $200,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act



Trinton Obryan Bouldin, a 19-year-old resident of Huntsville.

Released on $201,000 bond Attempted Human Trafficking 1st degree Electronic Solicitation of a minor Traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree



Tavian Lamont Douglas, an 18-year-old from Huntsville.

Released on $2,500 bond Public Intoxication Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree



Alabamians will receive further updates as soon as they become available to the public.

