Multiple Expressway Shootings On Interstate 57 Ended With The Suspect’s Vehicle Flipped Over

Illinois State Police are investigating at least two incidents in which shots were fired on Interstate 57 Thursday morning.

According to authorities, both incidents occurred on the inbound side of the roadway, near the Dan Ryan Expressway interchange.

According to authorities, a vehicle was hit by gunfire in one incident, but no one was harmed. In the second case, gunfire caused the suspect’s vehicle to crash and roll over on the scene.

According to Illinois State Police, all of the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene and have yet to be located. There are no suspects currently in custody.

Police reported that all lanes reopened shortly before 5 a.m. after blocking the freeway for about three hours for an investigation and crash cleaning.

No other information was immediately provided.

Reference Article