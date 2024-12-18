Top 4 Most Valuable Bicentennial Quarter Coins Worth Money In Millions

When discussing bicentennials in relation to George Washington, two key moments come to mind. First, 1932 marked the bicentennial of his birth and his debut on the 25-cent coin. Second, 1976 celebrated the bicentennial of American Independence, commemorated by a special two-date coin. Let’s explore the most valuable Bicentennial Quarters.

1. 1976 Clad Bicentennial Quarter Regular Strike

This list focuses on American Bicentennial coins minted in 1976. Each featured two dates on the obverse: 1776 – 1976, symbolizing America’s declaration of independence and its transformation into a self-governing democracy. The Founding Fathers played critical roles in this political revolution, with seven figures standing out prominently.

Metal : Type 3 Clad

Mint Mark : None (Philadelphia)

Grade : MS 67+

Date of Sale : March 27, 2023

Price : $1,821

The Revolutionary War brought military success as well as political change. Many Founding Fathers, including George Washington, were both intellectuals and military leaders. Washington, a visionary figure, became the first President of the United States, followed later by three others from the same group.

2. 1976-S Silver Bicentennial Quarter Business Strike

While George Washington was honored with statues and tributes, he opposed his image appearing on US currency, viewing it as reminiscent of British royal arrogance. Instead, he and Benjamin Franklin advocated for representations of liberty, leading to the Goddess of Liberty being featured on early American coins.

Metal : Type 4 Silver

Mint Mark : San Francisco

Grade : MS 69

Date of Sale : June 9, 2019

Price : $19,200

Initially inspired by Greek and Roman muses, the Liberty imagery later included real-life models like Elsie Stevens on the Mercury Dime, Teresa de Francisi on the Peace Dollar, and Ann Willing Bingham on Draped Bust coinage.

3. Double Denomination 1976 Bicentennial Quarter Struck on a Dime

Anna Willess Williams, who modeled for the Morgan Dollar, was a reluctant participant, seeking anonymity. Over time, coin designs evolved from practicality to elegance, especially after President Theodore Roosevelt demanded beautiful and valuable currency. This shift led to US presidents being featured on coins, starting with Abraham Lincoln in 1909.

Metal : Type 3 Clad

Mint Mark : None (Philadelphia)

Error : Bicentennial Quarter Struck on a Dime

Grade : MS 62

Date of Sale : December 15, 2020

Price : $9,200

In 1932, on the 200th anniversary of Washington’s birth, he was placed on the quarter, a tradition that continues. The Bicentennial celebration in 1976 marked another milestone, with ARBC plans beginning a decade earlier to create commemorative coins.

4. 1976-S Clad Proof Deep Cameo Bicentennial Quarter

The Bicentennial celebration included coins in the three most circulated denominations: a quarter (25c), a half dollar (50c), and a dollar ($1). Both clad coins for circulation and silver coins for collectors were produced, along with proof sets featuring six coins.

Metal : Type 3 Clad Proof

Mint Mark : San Francisco

Grade : PR 70 DCAM

Date of Sale : July 8, 2010

Price : $920

Silver Bicentennial coins contained 90% silver and 10% copper, while clad coins maintained the standard 91.67% copper and 8.33% nickel composition. These coins had a copper core with a 75% copper and 25% nickel outer layer, mimicking the shine of silver while being cost-effective for minting.

