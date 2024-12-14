Top 10 Rare Roosevelt dimes that are highly valuable

Franklin Delano Roosevelt consistently stands out as one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history. He guided the nation through both the Great Depression and World War II, earning a place in the hearts of Americans. As the only president to be elected four times, his record-breaking tenure also reshaped the nation’s political landscape. Due to the introduction of presidential term limits, his achievement is one that will never be surpassed. For nearly eight decades, Roosevelt’s face has graced the U.S. dime, and some rare versions of this coin have fetched remarkable sums at auction.

The Hidden Gem: A Family’s $500,000 Find

Recently, a rare and valuable Roosevelt dime resurfaced after nearly 50 years. This rediscovered coin has sparked interest and speculation, with experts predicting it could sell for more than $500,000. The family that found the coin is now exploring its potential value, reminding collectors that treasures can sometimes emerge from the most unexpected places.

The Story Behind Roosevelt on the Dime

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s association with the dime stems from his dedication to the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization established to combat polio. Roosevelt, who himself battled polio and used a wheelchair for much of his life, became a symbol of perseverance and hope for those suffering from the disease. His untimely death in 1945 during his fourth presidential term inspired the U.S. Mint to honor his memory.

In 1946, the first Roosevelt Dime was introduced, replacing the Mercury Dime. The coin’s design reflected Roosevelt’s commitment to the March of Dimes and his enduring legacy. The early versions of the dime were composed of 90% silver and 10% copper, but by the 1960s, rising silver prices prompted the U.S. Mint to adopt a more economical composition of 75% copper and 25% nickel.

The Market for Rare Roosevelt Dimes

While most Roosevelt dimes are worth only their face value of ten cents, certain rare varieties with unique features or errors have become highly sought-after by collectors. These rare coins can command impressive prices at auction, with some selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Below are some of the most valuable Roosevelt dimes:

1. 1975 No S Proof Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime

Sold for $456,000 in 2019, this is one of the rarest dimes due to its missing mintmark.

2. 1968 No S Proof Deep Cameo Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime

Fetching $47,000 in 2020, this dime also lacks the “S” mintmark, a feature that makes it incredibly rare.

3. 1951 Proof Deep Cameo Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime

Sold for $23,500 in 2014, this silver dime is notable for its deep cameo proof finish.

4. 1956 Proof Deep Cameo Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime

Achieving $19,975 at auction in 2016, this coin is another prized example of early proof dimes.

5. 1950 Proof Deep Cameo Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime

Sold for $18,800 in 2014, this dime represents the exquisite craftsmanship of mid-20th century proof coins.

6. 1999-D Roosevelt Dime Type 2 Clad Regular Strike

Valued at $14,375 in 2009, this dime stands out for its modern rarity.

7. 1949 Type 1 Full Band Silver Roosevelt Dime Business Strike

Sold for $13,200 in 2018, this coin’s value lies in its well-defined design details.

8. 1946 Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime Regular Strike

An early edition, this dime sold for $12,650 in 2004 due to its historical significance and pristine condition.

9. 1966 SMS Special Strike Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime

Fetching $12,500 in 2021, this Special Mint Set coin is a rarity among modern dimes.

10. 1983 No S Proof Deep Cameo Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime

Sold for $10,560 in 2014, it is another highly coveted coin due to its missing mintmark.

A Legacy Worth Collecting

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy lives on in the humble dime, a coin that symbolizes his leadership and dedication to public service. For collectors, these rare coins represent more than monetary value—they are tangible connections to a pivotal era in U.S. history. Whether found in a family collection or acquired at auction, these dimes continue to captivate and inspire. If you’re lucky, you might just stumble upon one of these hidden treasures yourself.

