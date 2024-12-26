Indiana State Police seeks public help in case of missing Greene County woman last seen in 2014

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

Indiana State Police is once again reaching out to the public for assistance in their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of a woman from Greene County. It has been almost a decade since she was last seen.

Marina Boelter, an 18-year-old resident of Bloomfield, was last spotted near the IGA parking lot on U.S. 231 south of Bloomfield at approximately 6 p.m. on December 31, 2014.

The following day, Boelter’s colleagues raised the alarm after she failed to appear at work.

According to the police, there has been no sign or communication from Boelter since 2014. As we approach January 2025, it will mark a decade since she went missing. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing pink and white Nike shoes and had a cross necklace on.

If you have any information regarding Boelter’s disappearance, the state police are urging you to contact Detective Kent Rohfling at 812-332-4411 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Bloomfield, located approximately 80 miles southwest of Indianapolis, offers a charming and convenient location for residents and visitors alike.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.