Indiana State Police seeks public help in case of missing Greene County woman last seen in 2014

Indiana State Police is once again reaching out to the public for assistance in their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of a woman from Greene County. It has been almost a decade since she was last seen.

Marina Boelter, an 18-year-old resident of Bloomfield, was last spotted near the IGA parking lot on U.S. 231 south of Bloomfield at approximately 6 p.m. on December 31, 2014.

The following day, Boelter’s colleagues raised the alarm after she failed to appear at work.

According to the police, there has been no sign or communication from Boelter since 2014. As we approach January 2025, it will mark a decade since she went missing. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing pink and white Nike shoes and had a cross necklace on.

If you have any information regarding Boelter’s disappearance, the state police are urging you to contact Detective Kent Rohfling at 812-332-4411 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

