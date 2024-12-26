Man Sought By The FBI Could Be In Utah, According To Police

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

The FBI is now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who may be in southern Utah. In connection with a youngster’s death in Colorado earlier this year, authorities are seeking Jeremiah Hight.

The FBI is seeking 23-year-old Jeremiah Hight from the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation in Colorado. Authorities believe he is responsible for the murder of a minor in Towaoc. He shot the minor early on December 11.

On December 19th, the federal authorities issued a warrant for Hight’s arrest. He is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado, but he also has ties to Monument Valley, Utah, and may vacation there.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Hight’s arrest and conviction. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous.

We ask anyone with information about Hight’s whereabouts to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-phone-FBI.

Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.