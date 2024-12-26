Man Sought By The FBI Could Be In Utah, According To Police

The FBI is now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who may be in southern Utah. In connection with a youngster’s death in Colorado earlier this year, authorities are seeking Jeremiah Hight.

The FBI is seeking 23-year-old Jeremiah Hight from the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation in Colorado. Authorities believe he is responsible for the murder of a minor in Towaoc. He shot the minor early on December 11.

On December 19th, the federal authorities issued a warrant for Hight’s arrest. He is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado, but he also has ties to Monument Valley, Utah, and may vacation there.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Hight’s arrest and conviction. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous.

We ask anyone with information about Hight’s whereabouts to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-phone-FBI.

