Hundreds of migrants arrested by ICE agents in sanctuary cities including New York

Federal law enforcement and ICE agents have apprehended nearly 600 undocumented migrants who were wanted for outstanding crimes in sanctuary cities, including three individuals in New York City.

Since the beginning of the second Trump administration on Monday, ICE has reported a total of 593 arrests and the detention of hundreds of undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities across the country.

Tom Homan, the border czar, has announced that there will be a significant increase in arrests and raids in the upcoming days and weeks.

ICE agents made several arrests in New York, including an alleged MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, a Jamaican citizen who had a previous arrest for sexual exploitation of a minor, and a Honduran citizen who had a conviction for drunk driving.

Similar scenes unfolded in cities across the United States, including Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asserted that the Trump administration lacks the authority to compel local law enforcement to assist in the detainment and deportation of immigrants. This comes in response to a Justice Department memo that warned state and local officials of potential criminal charges if they fail to cooperate with ICE. James maintains that local law enforcement agencies cannot be forced to participate in such actions.

According to her, a number of immigration orders, which she referred to as “the noise that is coming from Washington,” are actually violations of the constitution.

“The Constitution cannot be unilaterally rewritten by the president,” she stated. She further expressed the willingness to collaborate with the Office of President Trump while ensuring the protection of the rights of vulnerable or marginalized populations, including immigrant communities.”

New York City schools have made it clear in their internal memos that under no circumstances should ICE agents be allowed inside their facilities.

The NYPD has released a memo stating that officers are not to provide assistance in federal immigration enforcement.

Mayor Eric Adams responded to concerns from community members during a town hall in Corona, Queens on Wednesday night. He emphasized that the city’s immigrant community should not feel the need to hide.

“Going to school is important for children, and it is equally important for those in need of healthcare to seek assistance from hospitals,” he emphasized. “If someone has been victimized or involved in any criminal activity, it is crucial for them to report it to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. We have consistently emphasized this message, and we are committed to supporting all residents of New York, regardless of their immigration status.”

New York, being a sanctuary city, has strict laws in place that prohibit city agencies from collaborating with immigration agents, except in cases of criminal deportations.

Adams expresses his deep respect for the laws that he is obligated to uphold.

According to Robert Holden, a Democratic council member from Queen, it is not feasible to deport every individual who has been residing in the country illegally.

Holden expressed doubt regarding the possibility of deporting anyone, stating that it is unlikely to happen. He believes that the focus will be on criminals, which he believes is a reasonable approach.

However, there are skeptics who question the mayor’s intentions and his connection to President Donald Trump.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams expressed her doubts about the mayor being able to openly discuss certain aspects of the new president’s agenda. She mentioned, “The mayor is somehow prohibited from saying certain things about the new president, so I’m not sure that would happen.”

According to the speaker, she has not seen any plan addressing mass deportations. Moreover, she emphasized the need for the mayor to take a more assertive stance in protecting the city’s immigrant community.

In response to the council speaker, the mayor’s office issued a statement on Thursday evening.

“It’s perplexing why anyone would choose to spread misinformation at a time when anxiety is running high and accurate information is crucial,” stated the spokesperson. “Just last week, City Hall organized a private meeting with the speaker and other council members, where we extensively discussed the comprehensive scenario planning we had conducted in response to new federal procedures. This planning encompassed various aspects such as trainings, data protection, communication with external parties, federal advocacy, and exploring potential partnerships. As the mayor has consistently emphasized, he intends to collaborate with the new administration rather than engage in conflict. However, it is unfortunate that some individuals have opted for a different approach.”

New York is home to over 400,000 undocumented immigrants.

In Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka disclosed that federal immigration and ICE agents conducted a raid in the city on Thursday.

Undocumented immigrants and American citizens alike faced detention.

In a statement, he expressed his concern over the recent raid conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a local establishment in the City of Newark. The raid resulted in the detention of both undocumented residents and citizens, without any warrant being presented. Among the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who faced the distressing situation of having his military documentation questioned, undermining his legitimacy.

According to Baraka, the city refuses to remain passive while individuals are subjected to unlawful acts of terror.

According to sources, the enforcement operations that took place this week were routine arrests, despite Homan’s promises of conducting significant raids.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, along with the District of Columbia and San Francisco, are among the 22 states that filed a lawsuit in federal court to challenge Trump’s order to revoke birthright citizenship for children of undocumented parents in the United States.

