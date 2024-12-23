3 Florida men arrested after a traffic stop revealing fentanyl and connection to multi-state ATM thefts

Posted by Jan McDonald December 23, 2024

Recently in Florida, a traffic stop occurred due to a road violation, leading to the discovery of other crimes committed by the individuals in the car. As a result, they are now facing serious charges.

This story shows why traffic stops are essential for public safety

In a recent incident reported by WEAR-TV, a vehicle carrying three individuals was pulled over by the police for violating window tint regulations. During the routine procedure of obtaining their identification details and running them through the database, the officer discovered a startling revelation. The men, namely Andrew Bishop (18), Brad Fokam (19), and Dylon Thomas (20), were connected to a series of ATM thefts that had taken place in Mississippi, Alabama, and certain regions of Florida.

During the traffic stop, the police uncovered additional information about the three men. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered a significant amount of fentanyl, synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana, and tools used for burglarizing ATMs. It is worth noting that the men employed a clever method involving super-glued cards to disable the ATMs before attacking the repair person and stealing the cash. As for the charges, they are facing trafficking fentanyl, possession of synthetic drugs with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and two of the men have been charged with providing a fake ID.

The court appearance for these men following the traffic stop remains uncertain. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that the theft ring is suspected to have its origins in Houston, Texas. Hopefully, this incident marks a significant step towards dismantling the entire operation.

Jan McDonald
