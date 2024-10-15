Ex-Houston Police Department officer involved in Harding Street raid deaths transferred to TDCJ prison unit following conviction

Gerald Goines, the former Houston Police Department narcotics officer who was convicted and sentenced to 60 years for his role in the 2019 Harding Street raid that resulted in the tragic deaths of Dennis Tuttle, Rhogena Nicholas, and their beloved dog, has now been transferred to prison.

According to records obtained from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, it has been confirmed that Goines has been relocated and is currently housed at the Wallace Pack Unit in Grimes County.

According to records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), the unit situated south of Navasota has the capacity to accommodate 1,157 inmates.

On Tuesday, Goines received a 60-year prison sentence after the jury spent over 10 hours deliberating.

Goines was sentenced to 60 years for the deaths of Tuttle and Nicholas. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years and may also face a fine of up to $10,000.

