Drunk Driver Collides With Michigan State Police Patrol Car And Continues Driving On Highway

Posted by Jan McDonald December 27, 2024

On Christmas night, a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle was crashed into by a drunk driver on westbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott. According to MSP, a trooper was engaged in investigating an abandoned car on the freeway around 11:30 p.m. when a Ford Fusion driven by the suspect collided with their vehicle. The drunk driver was subsequently arrested.

The crash occurred while the patrol vehicle’s lights were on, and it was blocking the right lane of the freeway. Even after colliding with the MSP car, the suspect continued driving along westbound I-94 for a while. Eventually, troopers managed to apprehend the suspect after his vehicle became disabled on the freeway.

The police concluded that the man, aged 47, was under the influence and subsequently arrested him. He was then taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Fortunately, the trooper involved in the collision remained unharmed.

“We were fortunate that the trooper was not struck by this suspect,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “We continue to ask drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors that cause traffic crashes. This driver not only failed to move over for an emergency vehicle, they were drunk behind the wheel as well.”

