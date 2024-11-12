Coin Collectors Alert: The 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Release is Just Days Away

The U.S. Mint’s release of the Morgan and Peace Dollar 2024 Two-Coin Reverse Proof Set brings a touch of history and artistry back to the world of numismatics. This set offers both collectors and enthusiasts a modern take on iconic American coin designs, paying homage to the spirit of the nation’s past with a stunning silver presentation. Here’s everything you need to know about this highly anticipated release.

A Brief Background on the Morgan and Peace Dollars

The Morgan and Peace dollars hold special significance in American history, each symbolizing pivotal eras. The Peace Dollar commemorates the United States’ post-WWI position as an emerging world power, while the Morgan Dollar reflects the Westward Expansion and industrial boom of the late 19th century. First introduced in 1921 and 1878, respectively, these coins carry a legacy that goes beyond their monetary value, capturing the spirit of an evolving nation.

Key Details of the 2024 Reverse Proof Set

The U.S. Mint will officially release the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Reverse Proof Set on November 21, 2024, at 12 noon (ET). This set has been struck at the San Francisco Mint and features coins made from 99.9% pure silver. Each coin weighs 0.859 troy ounces and has a diameter of 1.500 inches with a reeded edge, and each is denominated at $1.

This special release is designed as an affordable collector’s item, priced at $215. It gives numismatic enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of history with a fresh twist on beloved American coins.

Design Highlights of the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollars

While the 2024 versions retain the classic designs of their original counterparts, there are subtle differences in both the obverse (front) and reverse (back) sides that enhance their appeal. Here’s a closer look at each:

2024 Morgan Dollar Design

Obverse (Front): The iconic profile of Lady Liberty is finely detailed, with her head adorned with a cap, a crown, and various flora. Thirteen stars encircle Liberty’s profile, symbolizing the original American colonies, and inscriptions of “LIBERTY,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and the year 2024 are elegantly displayed. The updated design showcases refined detailing in Liberty’s features, bringing a contemporary edge to the classic look.

Reverse (Back): The 2024 Morgan Dollar’s eagle has been meticulously re-engraved, showing deeper textures in the feathers and a more intricate design on the olive branch, arrows, and wreath. These enhancements add depth, bringing the eagle’s image to life while staying true to the original style.

2024 Peace Dollar Design

Obverse (Front): The Peace Dollar’s portrait of Liberty, wearing her signature crown, has been subtly updated in the 2024 version. Minor adjustments around her eye, lips, and hairline give her a more refined, lifelike appearance, while the lettering has been sharpened for added clarity.

Reverse (Back): The reverse of the Peace Dollar showcases an eagle resting on a rock while holding an olive branch, symbolizing peace. In the 2024 version, the eagle appears with more pronounced details, and the rays of the rising sun are more defined, giving the scene a sense of movement and depth.

A Collectable with Value Beyond Price

Though the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Set is priced reasonably at $215, the value of such coins can be significant over time. In fact, certain Morgan Dollars in high grades, such as MS67, have been valued at tens of thousands of dollars, reflecting the lasting demand for these iconic coins. This set allows both beginner and experienced collectors to own a high-quality representation of the Morgan and Peace Dollars without the substantial price tag of rare originals.

Where to Purchase the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Set

For collectors eager to add this set to their collection, the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Reverse Proof Set will be available through the U.S. Mint’s official website on the release date. As demand is expected to be high, those interested may want to prepare in advance, as limited quantities and high demand could impact availability.

Conclusion

The 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Reverse Proof Set is a modern masterpiece that honors two classic designs, reflecting the nation’s growth, resilience, and spirit. Combining exquisite craftsmanship with historical symbolism, this set is a remarkable addition to any collection. Whether you’re a seasoned numismatist or a newcomer, the 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollar Set offers a unique chance to own a part of America’s numismatic legacy.

