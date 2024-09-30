California SNAP Payments: Everything You Need to Know for October 2024

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as CalFresh in California, plays a vital role in providing food assistance to eligible low-income individuals and families. With the new Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) taking effect in October 2024, Californians can expect slight changes in their benefit amounts and a clear payment schedule based on case numbers. Here’s everything you need to know about the CalFresh payments this month, including updated payment amounts and eligibility criteria.

If you are a CalFresh beneficiary, it’s important to know when you will receive your benefits. California distributes SNAP payments throughout the first 10 days of October, based on the last digit of your case number. Here’s a breakdown of the CalFresh payment schedule for October:

Case numbers ending in 1 : Payment on October 1

Case numbers ending in 2 : Payment on October 2

Case numbers ending in 3 : Payment on October 3

Case numbers ending in 4 : Payment on October 4

Case numbers ending in 5 : Payment on October 5

Case numbers ending in 6 : Payment on October 6

Case numbers ending in 7 : Payment on October 7

Case numbers ending in 8 : Payment on October 8

Case numbers ending in 9 : Payment on October 9

Case numbers ending in 0 : Payment on October 10

It is essential to note that payments will be deposited directly into your Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card on these dates. Be sure to check your balance accordingly.

Beginning October 1, 2024, CalFresh beneficiaries will notice a small increase in their SNAP payments due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). While the adjustment is minor, it aims to keep up with inflation and ensure that beneficiaries can continue to afford necessary food items.

Here are the updated maximum monthly amounts for SNAP recipients in California:

1-person household: $292

2-person household: $536

3-person household: $768

4-person household: $975

5-person household: $1,158

6-person household: $1,390

7-person household: $1,536

8-person household: $1,756

These amounts apply to eligible households across the 48 contiguous states, including California.

Eligibility Requirements for CalFresh in California

To receive SNAP benefits, you must first apply for CalFresh in the state where you reside. The approval process is handled by the Food Stamps office, and eligibility is primarily determined based on income and resource limits. Other factors, such as household size and expenses, may also affect your eligibility.

In addition, Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) aged 53-54 must meet specific work requirements to continue receiving benefits. These work requirements include participating in approved work or training programs. Failure to meet these requirements can result in time-limited benefits.

Important Notes on CalFresh Benefits

While the new COLA increase will slightly raise payment amounts starting in October, it’s important to manage expectations. Beneficiaries will not see a significant difference in their payments from September to October. However, every little bit helps as families continue to face rising food costs.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a CalFresh recipient in California, make sure you’re aware of the October 2024 payment schedule and the updated payment amounts with the COLA increase. By keeping track of your case number and payment date, you can better manage your food assistance benefits. Additionally, ensure you meet all eligibility and work requirements to maintain uninterrupted access to your SNAP benefits.

