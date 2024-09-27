SNAP Payments in Texas: Food Stamps Worth Up to $1,751 Arriving Soon

In Texas, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive their final payments for September. While most beneficiaries have already accessed their food stamp benefits, some may need to wait a little longer as the last payments are scheduled to be processed over the next few days. Eligible recipients can expect their benefits to arrive on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, with payments going out through September 28.

Final SNAP Payments for September in Texas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed the distribution dates for the remaining SNAP benefits in Texas. Payments are scheduled for September 26, 27, and 28, based on a recipient’s Eligibility Determination Group (EDG). The Food and Nutrition Service, which administers SNAP, uses the last two digits of each beneficiary’s EDG to determine when their benefits will be available.

SNAP Payment Schedule by EDG in Texas

Here is the breakdown of when SNAP benefits will be available for Texas residents based on their EDG numbers:

EDG ending in 35-38 and 89-92: Benefits available on September 26.

EDG ending in 39-41, 46-49, and 93-95: Benefits available on September 27.

EDG ending in 42-45, 50-53, and 96-99: Benefits available on September 28.

SNAP Benefit Amounts for Texas Households

The maximum SNAP benefits for Texas are consistent with those in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia. The amount a household receives depends on the number of people in the household, with larger households receiving higher benefit payments.

Here are the current maximum benefits for different household sizes:

1 person: Up to $291

2 people: Up to $535

3 people: Up to $766

4 people: Up to $973

5 people: Up to $1,155

6 people: Up to $1,386

7 people: Up to $1,532

8 people: Up to $1,751

Upcoming Changes to SNAP Benefits in October

In October, SNAP recipients in Texas and across the nation can expect a slight increase in their benefits due to the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). The adjustment is designed to ensure that benefits keep pace with inflation and rising living costs.

Here are the updated maximum benefit amounts effective in October 2024:

1 person: $292

2 people: $536

3 people: $768

4 people: $975

5 people: $1,158

6 people: $1,390

7 people: $1,536

8 people: $1,756

Conclusion

SNAP benefits play a crucial role in supporting low-income individuals and families across Texas, providing essential financial assistance for food purchases. As the final payments for September are distributed, eligible recipients should check their EDG number to ensure they receive their benefits on time. With a slight increase coming in October, Texas residents can also look forward to a modest boost in their monthly SNAP benefits to help cope with inflation and rising costs.

Reference Article