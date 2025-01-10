Will You Receive A $967 Advance Payment From Social Security This Month? Find Out if You Qualify

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has begun distributing payments for January 2025. Millions of Americans, including retirees, survivors, individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, are receiving their benefits according to a predetermined schedule. Below, we outline the payment dates and changes in benefit amounts for 2025.

January 2025 Payment Schedule

The SSA follows a structured payment schedule each month, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their funds on time. Here is the detailed timeline for January 2025 payments:

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 : Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients received their January payment early due to the New Year holiday.

: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients received their January payment early due to the New Year holiday. Friday, January 3, 2025 : Payments were sent to beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

: Payments were sent to beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997. Wednesday, January 8, 2025 : Payments were distributed to beneficiaries with birth dates between the 1st and 10th of the month.

: Payments were distributed to beneficiaries with birth dates between the 1st and 10th of the month. Wednesday, January 15, 2025 : Beneficiaries with birth dates between January 11 and 20 will receive their payments.

: Beneficiaries with birth dates between January 11 and 20 will receive their payments. Wednesday, January 22, 2025 : Payments will be sent to individuals with birth dates between January 21 and 31.

: Payments will be sent to individuals with birth dates between January 21 and 31. Friday, January 31, 2025: SSI recipients will receive their February payment early because February 1 falls on a Saturday.

Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2025

In 2025, Social Security benefits have been increased by a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) to help beneficiaries keep pace with inflation. This adjustment ensures financial support remains adequate in the face of rising living costs.

Here are the revised average monthly benefit amounts for various beneficiary groups:

Retired Workers: Increased from $1,927 to $1,976.

Elderly Couples (both receiving benefits): Increased from $3,014 to $3,089.

Widowed Mother and Two Children: Increased from $3,669 to $3,761.

Elderly Widow(er): Increased from $1,788 to $1,832.

Disabled Worker, Spouse, and Children: Increased from $2,757 to $2,826.

All Disabled Workers: Increased from $1,542 to $1,580.

Maximum SSI Payments in 2025

Federal SSI benefits have also risen:

Individual: $967 per month.

Couple: $1,450 per month.

Essential Person: $484 per month.

Maximum Social Security Benefits by Age

The maximum monthly benefit amounts depend on the age at which the retiree begins claiming benefits:

62 years old: $2,831.

65 years old: $3,374.

66 years old: $3,795.

67 years old: $4,043.

70 years or older: $5,108.

Understanding Early and Advanced Payments

The SSA occasionally advances payments to beneficiaries when regular payment dates fall on weekends or holidays. For instance, SSI recipients received their January 2025 payment on December 31, 2024, and will receive their February payment on January 31, 2025.

Conclusion

The SSA’s meticulous scheduling ensures that millions of Americans receive their benefits promptly each month. With the COLA increase for 2025, beneficiaries can better manage their finances amidst rising living costs. Staying informed about the payment schedule is crucial for effective financial planning.

Reference Article