This Rare 20p Coin Error Could Be Worth £1,300: Here’s What to Look For

Coin collecting is an intriguing hobby that often leads to the discovery of rare and valuable pieces. Among the many coins circulating in the UK, one particular error coin has captured the attention of collectors and enthusiasts alike: a 20p coin mistakenly struck on a copper 1p blank. This unique piece could be worth over £1,000, and you might have one hiding in your coin jar.

The Origin of the 20p Coin Error

In 1994, a collector stumbled upon a remarkable error coin that deviated significantly from standard minting practices. Unlike typical 20p coins made from cupro-nickel, this particular coin was struck on a copper 1p blank. The Royal Mint, which produces the UK’s currency, confirmed the error in 2018, stating that it was indeed a genuine mistake during the minting process.

Recognizing the Rare Coin

What sets this error coin apart? The copper 20p is not only visually distinctive but also exhibits some unique physical characteristics. Here’s what to look for:

Material Composition : This coin is made of copper instead of the usual cupro-nickel alloy. This difference in material affects its appearance and weight.

: This coin is made of copper instead of the usual cupro-nickel alloy. This difference in material affects its appearance and weight. Shape and Thickness : Due to being struck on a thinner 1p blank, the copper 20p is noticeably thinner than its standard counterparts. The edges are more rounded, resembling a 1p coin, despite having the design of a 20p.

: Due to being struck on a thinner 1p blank, the copper 20p is noticeably thinner than its standard counterparts. The edges are more rounded, resembling a 1p coin, despite having the design of a 20p. Date and Rarity: While the specific coin in question is dated 1990, any copper 20p produced on a 1p blank is considered extremely rare. According to Change Checker, this particular coin is the only known example of its kind, making it a one-of-a-kind collector’s item.

Potential Value at Auction

Experts estimate that this rare copper 20p coin could fetch anywhere from £1,300 to £1,400 at auction. Despite its unique status, there are no official records of such a coin being sold, which adds to its allure and mystery among collectors.

A Successful Auction

Recently, a collector successfully sold one of these error coins at auction for £1,400, further solidifying its value. This sale serves as a reminder for enthusiasts to keep an eye out for unusual coins in their possession.

Why You Should Check Your Coins

With the possibility of owning a valuable piece of numismatic history, now is the time to check your coin jars and collections. Look for any 20p coins that might fit the description of the error coin. While the chances of finding one are slim, the potential reward makes the search worthwhile.

Conclusion

The copper 20p coin struck on a 1p blank is a fascinating example of how minting errors can lead to valuable collectibles. As the world of coin collecting continues to grow, this unique coin remains a testament to the intricacies of currency production and the thrill of discovering hidden treasures in everyday items. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a casual enthusiast, keep an eye out for this rare find—you never know what might be waiting in your pockets!

