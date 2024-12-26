Baby Driver Actor, 16, Dies After Falling from Moving Car as Tributes Pour In for ‘Vibrant and Dynamic’ Teenager

The passing of a young actor who starred in Baby Driver at the age of 16 has prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes.

Hudson Joseph Meek tragically lost his life when he fell from a moving vehicle in Alabama just last week.

According to NBC affiliate WTVM, the teen actor suffered blunt force injuries after falling in the 1900 block of Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills on December 19.

According to the outlet, the victim of the road accident has been identified as Hudson by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to local news outlets, he was rushed to UAB Hospital, where he tragically passed away from his injuries after two days.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Hudson showcased his acting skills in the acclaimed film Baby Driver and made an appearance on the popular television series MacGyver.

In 2017, he had a breakthrough role as Young Baby in the film “Baby Driver,” where he shared the screen with Ansel Elgort, who played the main character.

An obituary that was published paid tribute to Hudson, describing him as an accomplished actor.

“He has contributed his talents to numerous blockbuster films and television series, many of which are set to be unveiled in 2025.”

He had a great passion for being on set and took every opportunity to get to know each member of the cast and crew, learning their names and hearing their stories.

The tribute went on to describe Hudson as having a one-of-a-kind personality. He was confident, firmly believed in his convictions, and possessed a spontaneous and quick-witted nature.

“He had a knack for spinning a funny tale, never allowing the truth to interrupt a good laugh. Engaging in light-hearted banter was something he thoroughly enjoyed.”

He had a mischievous side, always ready to play a prank or share a funny story. Making others laugh brought him immense joy and satisfaction.

Meek not only enjoyed acting but also had a passion for sports, traveling, and spending quality time with his close friends.

The obituary mentioned that Hudson, a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School, was a dedicated member of the school’s football team.

Hudson flourished in environments where he could engage with and assist others. He possessed a lively and energetic personality, embracing life to its utmost potential.

On Saturday, December 21, Meek posted on his Instagram account expressing the heartbreaking news of Hudson Meek’s passing. The post stated, “Our hearts are shattered as we share the news that Hudson Meek has departed to be with Jesus tonight.”

“He may have only lived for 16 years, but in that short time, he achieved so much and left a lasting impact on everyone he crossed paths with.”

Hudson began his professional acting career in 2014 with a role in the television movie The Santa Con, alongside Melissa Joan Hart and Jaleel White.

According to IMDb, he has also appeared in other acting projects such as the MacGyver reboot series, Genius, and most recently The School Duel.

According to Yahoo, Hudson’s family is currently working on a scholarship for students at Vestavia Hills High School as a way to honor his memory.

The family has announced that memorial services for Meek will take place later this week.

Meg Deusner, the owner of Acting Out Academy, expresses her deep affection and admiration for Hudson Meek, who was an esteemed and gifted member of their community from the very start. However, Meg emphasizes that Hudson’s incredible qualities extended far beyond his involvement with the academy.

“He possessed kindness, faithfulness, and a great sense of humor that would brighten up any room. His impact on countless lives is immeasurable, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

“The Meek family has played a significant role in our community and has been instrumental in shaping the success of Acting Out, as well as nurturing the growth of our talented actors. Our community is deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.”

