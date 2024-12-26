Alabama Attorney General Proudly Boasts About Leading the Nation in Executions, Faces Backlash: ‘What Kind of Monster Are You?’

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall faced a barrage of criticism on social media after he proudly shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his state has executed more inmates than any other state in the country.

“This accomplishment is the result of a collective effort. I express my gratitude to Commissioner John Hamm and @ALCorrections, along with my committed team of capital litigators, for finally bringing justice to these victims,” Marshall expressed in a post on X. He shared a screenshot of a local news story that highlighted the significant achievement.

The story’s headline read: “Alabama leads US in executions in 2024: 6 men put to death by lethal injection, nitrogen hypoxia.”

According to AL.com, nine states carried out 25 executions in 2024, but Alabama has executed more inmates than any other state for the first time ever.

The state offered nitrogen gas as an alternative to lethal injection, which three inmates chose. The first of them writhed and shook for several minutes.

The attorney general faced backlash online as users criticized him for celebrating death, reflecting the prevailing sentiment against the death penalty, which is currently at a 50-year low.

One X user expressed their discontent by asking, “Are you proud of this? What kind of monster are you?” They further criticized the new method, calling it a form of torture.

“Death for Christmas….God would be so proud,” remarked another X user.

While celebrating the taking of lives, several users mocked Marshall for his claim of being “a man of deep faith with an impeccable reputation.”

“Takes a ‘Team effort’ to lead the nation in government sanctioned murder at the taxpayer’s expense. Great work, Steve. Super pro-life of you.”

“Celebrating state sponsored murder. There’s no bottom here,” yet another X user wrote. “There’s a clear disconnect between sitting in a pew, the words of Jesus and implementing those words into our everyday life. May God have mercy on Alabama.”

