Alabama Attorney General Proudly Boasts About Leading the Nation in Executions, Faces Backlash: ‘What Kind of Monster Are You?’

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall faced a barrage of criticism on social media after he proudly shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his state has executed more inmates than any other state in the country.

“This accomplishment is the result of a collective effort. I express my gratitude to Commissioner John Hamm and @ALCorrections, along with my committed team of capital litigators, for finally bringing justice to these victims,” Marshall expressed in a post on X. He shared a screenshot of a local news story that highlighted the significant achievement.

The story’s headline read: “Alabama leads US in executions in 2024: 6 men put to death by lethal injection, nitrogen hypoxia.”

This has been a team effort. I would like to thank Commissioner John Hamm and @ALCorrections, as well as my dedicated group of capital litigators, for delivering long-awaited justice for each of these victims. pic.twitter.com/mhZRmSeLHt — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) December 20, 2024

According to AL.com, nine states carried out 25 executions in 2024, but Alabama has executed more inmates than any other state for the first time ever.

The state offered nitrogen gas as an alternative to lethal injection, which three inmates chose. The first of them writhed and shook for several minutes.

The attorney general faced backlash online as users criticized him for celebrating death, reflecting the prevailing sentiment against the death penalty, which is currently at a 50-year low.

One X user expressed their discontent by asking, “Are you proud of this? What kind of monster are you?” They further criticized the new method, calling it a form of torture.

are you proud of this? what kind of monster are you? and this new method is torture. — kelly (@kelly27ans) December 20, 2024

“Death for Christmas….God would be so proud,” remarked another X user.

Death for Christmas…God would be so proud. — Angie M (@soulfulfrog) December 20, 2024

While celebrating the taking of lives, several users mocked Marshall for his claim of being “a man of deep faith with an impeccable reputation.”

“Takes a ‘Team effort’ to lead the nation in government sanctioned murder at the taxpayer’s expense. Great work, Steve. Super pro-life of you.”

Takes a "Team effort" to lead the nation in government sanctioned murder at the taxpayer's expense. Great work, Steve. Super pro-life of you. — SteadyCoopin’ (@SteadyCoopin) December 20, 2024

“Celebrating state sponsored murder. There’s no bottom here,” yet another X user wrote. “There’s a clear disconnect between sitting in a pew, the words of Jesus and implementing those words into our everyday life. May God have mercy on Alabama.”

Celebrating state sponsored murder. There’s no bottom here. There’s a clear disconnect between sitting in a pew, the words of Jesus and implementing those words into our everyday life. May God have mercy on Alabama. https://t.co/f6fagaIIGa — Steven W. Barber (@revswbarber) December 20, 2024

