Attorney General of Oklahoma Urges Parole Board to Reject Clemency for Child Murderer

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the State Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency for a convicted child killer.

The jury found Kevin Ray Underwood guilty of first-degree murder in the 2006 death of 10-year-old Jamie Rose Bolin. Underwood resided in the same apartment complex as Bolin in Purcell, Oklahoma, and confessed to FBI agents and police detectives that he murdered the child and attempted to decapitate her body in order to fuel his cannibalism fantasies. In 2008, the court sentenced Underwood to death in the case. The execution date for Underwood is December 19.

Drummond described Underwood as a “deeply evil monster” and said the death penalty was “the only appropriate punishment in the case.”

The clemency hearing is scheduled for December 4.

