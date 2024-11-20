Celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with SNAP-Eligible Foods on $292 Food Stamp Benefits

As the holiday season approaches, many people are planning festive meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. For those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, it’s possible to create delicious and memorable holiday dishes while sticking to a budget. SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps, provides assistance to eligible households, helping them purchase food for home preparation.

Here’s how you can take advantage of your SNAP benefits to purchase ingredients for some of the most popular holiday dishes, like roast turkey, cranberry sauce, prime rib, and gingerbread cookies.

Thanksgiving Feast: Roast Turkey with Herb Butter

A classic Thanksgiving meal often features a juicy, tender roast turkey. If you’re looking to prepare this meal and have SNAP benefits, you can easily buy the ingredients needed to make a flavorful herb butter to go with your turkey.

Ingredients:

Whole turkey

Unsalted butter

Fresh herbs (such as sage, thyme, or rosemary)

Garlic

Lemon

Salt and pepper

These ingredients are eligible for purchase through SNAP at most grocery stores, as long as you find them in stock. You’ll need to check with your local store for availability, especially for fresh items like herbs and turkey, which can be in high demand during the holiday season.

The butter, herbs, garlic, and seasonings will allow you to create a rich herb butter to slather on your turkey, ensuring a flavorful, aromatic roast.

Cranberry Sauce with Orange Cinnamon: A Festive Side Dish

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without cranberry sauce. This version, with a zesty kick from orange and cinnamon, is a crowd-pleaser. The great news is that all of the ingredients are SNAP-eligible.

Ingredients:

Fresh cranberries

Orange juice and zest

Sugar

Ground cinnamon

Water

These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores, and you can use your SNAP benefits to purchase them. Cranberry sauce adds a perfect sweet and tangy balance to the rich flavors of the turkey and other sides. With this simple recipe, you’ll be able to prepare a homemade dish that perfectly complements your Thanksgiving meal.

Christmas Dinner: Prime Rib with Garlic and Rosemary

For a special Christmas dinner, many Americans love to serve prime rib, a cut of beef known for its tenderness and rich flavor. If you’re using SNAP benefits, you can buy all the essential ingredients to prepare this holiday favorite.

Prime rib roast is often considered a luxury item, but it’s possible to purchase it with SNAP benefits. Combine it with fresh herbs and a bit of olive oil, and you’ll have a delicious, elegant centerpiece for your Christmas meal. The garlic and herbs will infuse the meat with savory flavors, making it a memorable dish for your holiday table.

Gingerbread Cookies: A Sweet Holiday Treat

No holiday season is complete without a batch of gingerbread cookies, and they are easy to make with ingredients that are eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour

Ground ginger

Cinnamon and cloves

Molasses

Brown sugar

Eggs

Baking soda

Butter

While molasses may seem like a specialty ingredient, it is indeed SNAP-eligible, and stores like Walmart offer it for purchase. With these simple ingredients, you can bake a batch of gingerbread cookies that will fill your home with the sweet, spicy aroma of the holidays. These cookies also make great gifts or additions to a holiday dessert spread.

What SNAP Benefits Cannot Buy

While SNAP benefits can be a great way to purchase ingredients for holiday meals, there are certain items that cannot be bought using Food Stamps. These include:

Alcoholic beverages (such as wine, beer, and spirits)

Pet food

Household supplies (like paper products and cleaning items)

Cosmetics and hygiene products

Live animals (with the exception of fish or shellfish)

Hot meals

Vitamins, medicines, and supplements

Make sure to avoid these non-eligible items when using your SNAP benefits during the holiday season.

Conclusion

With the help of SNAP benefits, you can create a festive and delicious Thanksgiving or Christmas meal without breaking the bank. From the main dishes like roast turkey and prime rib to sweet treats like gingerbread cookies, your SNAP benefits can stretch further than you might think. Just keep in mind the items that are eligible for purchase, and enjoy preparing your holiday meals with ease.

