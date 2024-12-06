Amber Alert Pending After 3 young children were kidnapped from a bus stop in Virginia (DEVELOPING)

Three young children were kidnapped while waiting for their school bus in Virginia on Thursday morning, Dec. 7, sparking an urgent search for their location, officials said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:27 a.m. reporting the abduction of 10-year-old Jai’Marcus Lewis, 8-year-old Ja’Miyah Lewis, and 6-year-old Ja’Liyah Lewis near the Bobby’s Way Apartment complex.

According to officials, a dark four-door vehicle approached the bus stop where the youngsters were waiting and picked them up. At 7:40 a.m., officials last spotted the children leaving their home for the bus stop.

According to authorities, Jai’Marcus wore a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers, while Ja’Miyah and Ja’Liyah wore pink jackets.

Households within a five-mile radius of the scene have received a reverse 911 alert. The Virginia State Police are currently issuing an Amber Alert.

Please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 if you have seen a black car near Bobby’s Way or have any information about the children’s whereabouts.

This is a developing story.

Reference Article