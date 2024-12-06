SNAP Update: Eligible Families of 3 to Receive $768 in Remaining December Payments Across the U.S.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, provides essential support to low-income individuals and families in need of assistance for purchasing food. December 2024 brings updated payment schedules and benefit amounts across various states and territories. This article will cover the key benefits, eligibility criteria, and payment schedules for all the states and territories that issue SNAP benefits in December.

SNAP Benefits for December 2024

For December 2024, SNAP recipients will see varying benefit amounts depending on their household size. The general benefits for eligible households are as follows:

Single individuals: Up to $292

Three-person households: Up to $768

Four-person households: Up to $975 (up from $973)

Eight-person households: Up to $1,756

Hawaii and Guam, due to higher inflation rates, issue larger benefits compared to the 48 contiguous states.

SNAP Payment Schedules by State

Each state has a designated distribution window for SNAP payments in December. Here is a comprehensive list of states and territories, along with their specific payment dates:

Alabama: December 4 to 23 Arizona: December 1 to 13 Arkansas: December 4 to 13 California: December 1 to 10 Colorado: December 1 to 10 Delaware: December 2 to 23 Florida: December 1 to 28 Georgia: December 5 to 23 Hawaii: December 3 to 5 Idaho: December 1 to 10 Illinois: December 1 to 10 Indiana: December 5 to 23 Iowa: December 1 to 10 Kansas: December 1 to 10 Kentucky: December 1 to 19 Louisiana: December 1 to 23 Maine: December 10 to 14 Maryland: December 4 to 23 Massachusetts: December 1 to 14 Michigan: December 3 to 21 Minnesota: December 4 to 13 Mississippi: December 4 to 21 Missouri: December 1 to 22 Montana: December 2 to 6 Nebraska: December 1 to 5 Nevada: December 1 to 10 New Hampshire: December 5 New Jersey: December 1 to 5 New Mexico: December 1 to 20 New York: December 1 to 9 North Carolina: December 3 to 21 Ohio: December 2 to 20 Oklahoma: December 1 to 10 Oregon: December 1 to 9 Pennsylvania: Over 10 working days in December South Carolina: December 1 to 10 South Dakota: December 10 Tennessee: December 1 to 20 Texas: December 1 to 28 Utah: December 5, 11, 15 Virginia: December 1 to 7 Washington: December 1 to 20 West Virginia: December 1 to 9 Wisconsin: December 1 to 15 Guam: December 1 to 10 Puerto Rico: December 4 to 22 District of Columbia: December 1 to 10

SNAP Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for SNAP benefits in December, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria. Below are the essential requirements:

Household Income:

Applicants must have a gross monthly income within the limits set by the state.

The net monthly income (income after allowable deductions) also plays a role in eligibility.

Resources:

The household must have countable resources below $2,750 ($4,250 for households with an elderly or disabled member).

Countable resources include things like savings and other liquid assets.

Citizenship:

SNAP benefits are available to U.S. citizens and certain legal non-citizens, such as lawful permanent residents.

Work Requirements:

Generally, adults between 18-49 must work or participate in a work program unless they are exempt.

Able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) may face a time limit on receiving benefits if they don’t meet work requirements.

How to Apply for SNAP Benefits

To apply for SNAP benefits in December, individuals must submit an application to their local SNAP office. After submission, a caseworker will determine eligibility. Some states offer online benefit estimators, like Oregon’s SNAP estimator (available here), to help you estimate your potential benefit amount.

Conclusion

SNAP benefits are a critical support for many families, especially during the holiday season when food expenses may rise. Understanding the benefit amounts, eligibility requirements, and payment schedules across different states helps ensure that you can access the assistance you need. If you are facing food insecurity or are unsure about your eligibility, it’s advisable to apply and utilize resources such as SNAP benefit estimators to gain clarity.

Reference Article