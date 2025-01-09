Albany sees large protest against Trump's deportation plan

Posted by Jan McDonald January 9, 2025

A massive crowd gathered at the state Capitol in Albany to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed deportation measures.

Advocates are calling on the New York State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action by passing four crucial bills aimed at safeguarding immigrant communities in New York.

The New York for All Act, the Dignity Not Detention Act, the Access to Representation Act, and the Clemency Justice Act are the bills under consideration.

“Terry Diggory and Maxine Lindig Lautenberg, co-coordinators of the Saratoga Immigration Coalition, expressed their belief that immigrants are an integral part of our community and should receive the same level of support and protection as any other neighbor,” stated the duo in a joint statement.

The legislative session kicks off on Wednesday.

