Alabama prison officer allegedly theft cigarettes from one inmate to pay another for haircut

Authorities have arrested a state prison officer after they claim he stole cigarettes and jewelry from one inmate and used the money to pay another inmate to cut his hair.

Court records made public on Wednesday accuse William Anthony Todd, 37, an Alabama Department of Corrections officer, of using his position for personal gain.

The criminal accusation led to Todd’s detention on Tuesday. The court set his bond amount at $5,000.

The Alabama Department of Corrections looked into the charges against Todd.

Todd faces charges for allegedly stealing two gold chains, 15 packs of rolling papers, and five packs of Newport cigarettes from an inmate checking into Kilby Correctional Center on August 13.

Police claim Todd offered the cigarettes and rolling papers to another inmate in exchange for a haircut.

The affidavits state that Todd’s Montgomery residence yielded the two gold chains.

The inmate declined to file theft charges against the prison officer after the chains were returned, according to the warrant.

ADOC authorities confirmed Todd’s resignation.

