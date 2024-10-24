Alabama prison officer allegedly theft cigarettes from one inmate to pay another for haircut

Posted by Jan McDonald October 24, 2024

Authorities have arrested a state prison officer after they claim he stole cigarettes and jewelry from one inmate and used the money to pay another inmate to cut his hair.

Court records made public on Wednesday accuse William Anthony Todd, 37, an Alabama Department of Corrections officer, of using his position for personal gain.

The criminal accusation led to Todd’s detention on Tuesday. The court set his bond amount at $5,000.

The Alabama Department of Corrections looked into the charges against Todd.

Todd faces charges for allegedly stealing two gold chains, 15 packs of rolling papers, and five packs of Newport cigarettes from an inmate checking into Kilby Correctional Center on August 13.

Police claim Todd offered the cigarettes and rolling papers to another inmate in exchange for a haircut.

The affidavits state that Todd’s Montgomery residence yielded the two gold chains.

The inmate declined to file theft charges against the prison officer after the chains were returned, according to the warrant.

ADOC authorities confirmed Todd’s resignation.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.