A Pennsylvania high school football player is fighting for life after collapsing on the field

Posted by Jan McDonald October 10, 2024

Carter Mason, a Pennsylvania High School football player, is fighting for his life after Collapsing on the field this past Friday.

According to reports, the Rochester High School football star running back was hit helmet-to-head while making a play versus Shenango High School. After rising up and attempting to walk to the sidelines, he fell.

Mason is currently breathing on his own and has momentarily opened his eyes, although he is still undergoing various tests.

Carter Mason, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound running back and defensive back, has been playing football since he was five. He had a few touchdowns last season and returned a punt 66 yards for one this year, but injuries have limited his playing time. He has had concussions in the past.

His family set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised $22,000.

This morning, there was an update to the GoFundMe page.

Carter’s mother provided me with an update last evening. Carter is still mainly asleep. Yesterday, with help, he was able to sit at the edge of the bed and give the nurse a high five. They tried several times to install a feeding tube, but Carter would not tolerate it. They plan to transfer him to the inpatient rehabilitation center today.

