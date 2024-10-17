A Ohio man has been sentenced to prison after his baby died from fentanyl exposure

Cameron Cothran, from St. Clairsville, OH, entered a guilty plea for charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and possession of drugs in September.

He received a prison sentence of 12 to 17 years today.

In April 2024, Cothran left his one-year-old baby girl at East Ohio Regional Hospital’s emergency room and departed.

The child was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she tragically passed away a few days later.

“This was a case that was different than many of the other types of cases, because in this case, we had a 13-month-old child who gained access to a very deadly drug, fentanyl, ingested that drug and ultimately died.” Kevin Flanagan – Prosecutor, Belmont County

“No single sentence adequately reflects the seriousness of this conduct. His entire history in this matter and over these 19 years shows that consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public from future conduct by this defendant.” Judge John Vavra – Belmont County Court

Officials report that when the child was brought to the hospital, she was unresponsive and had fentanyl on her body.

Cothran, upon finishing his time in prison, will be confined for the next 12 to 17 years. In addition, he will be subject to 2 to 5 years of supervised release.

