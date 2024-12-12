A Man Has Been Charged With Conducting An Online Sting Operation Against Minors In Jefferson County

A Coraopolis man is facing multiple criminal charges following an online sting operation in Jefferson County.

Officer Tammy Murray of the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed a criminal complaint against 29-year-old Anthony Warren Holcomb, charging him with the following offenses:

Criminal Attempt — IDSI Person Less Than 16 Years Age (1st-degree felony)

Criminal Attempt — Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older (1st-degree felony)

Criminal Attempt — Sexual Assault (2nd-degree felony)

Criminal Attempt — Aggravated Indecent Assault: Comp. Less Than 16 (2nd-degree felony)

Criminal Attempt — Corruption of Minors (1st-degree misdemeanor)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility (3rd-degree felony)

Criminal Attempt — Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Police said the inquiry began on November 27 when members of the 814 Pred Hunters group, which targets internet predators, gave information regarding sexually explicit chats between Holcomb and what he thought was a youngster.

According to the complaint, the interaction started on a dating app when Holcomb messaged what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. When informed of the age, Holcomb allegedly said, “Damn, I don’t want to go to jail,” but continued the chat.

According to the criminal complaint, Holcomb described himself as a Pittsburgh-based Amazon delivery driver and exchanged many texts detailing sexual actions. He allegedly agreed to meet in his SUV, telling the decoy, “I got tinted windows,” and promising to travel two hours for the appointment.

Officer Murray attempted to stop Holcomb’s vehicle as he arrived at an ice cream store in Reynoldsville for the scheduled meeting. Police claim that Holcomb left the area after receiving instructions to park his vehicle.

On December 3, Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana arraigned Holcomb.

After failing to post 10% of the $200,000 monetary bail, the Jefferson County Jail booked him.

Judge Inzana will preside over a preliminary hearing on January 9, 2025, at 10:15 a.m.

