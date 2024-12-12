A local lawmaker plans to propose bill that would allow the death penalty for convicted child rapists

One of the most terrible crimes in the eyes of district attorneys may soon face a harsher punishment, as a Fayette County congressman supports the death sentence for child rapists.

Child sex crimes are among the most serious cases handled by Pennsylvania law enforcement agents.

“For me, outside of homicide where a life is taken, child sex crimes are the next most important cases in my office,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible. “In those situations, you’ve ruined a child’s innocence.”

However, in rare cases, offenders face only a 10-year sentence. That is why Fayette County State Representative Ryan Warner is pushing for legislation that would authorize the death penalty for people convicted of child rape.

Warner’s plan is in response to recent legislation in the Pennsylvania House that would make it easier to release offenders with felony convictions, including child rape.

“That kind of made me want to introduce this legislation,” Warner said.

Warner isn’t the first to introduce such legislation. Last year, Florida lawmakers approved a similar bill with bipartisan backing.

Beaver County’s Bible says he supports the project, but he also sees possible issues.

“One question the legislature would need to ask itself if you make the penalty for a child rapist death is: ‘What incentive do they have not to kill their victim?’” Bible said.

The Bible also stated that it may be easier to gain support for harsher sentences, such as raising mandatory sentencing or life in prison, given Pennsylvania’s existing moratorium on the death penalty.

Despite probable challenges, Warner remains optimistic.

“It being one of the most heinous crimes in our society, I do believe you will see bipartisan support this year,” he said.

Warner intends to acquire other cosponsors and introduce the bill in the first quarter of the new year.

