3 Suspects Charged With Killing 2 Kansas Women Are Set To Appear In Court On Tuesday

Three of the five suspects accused of killing two Kansas women in Oklahoma’s panhandle are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for preliminary hearings.

The case comes from the March abduction of Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley, who went missing during a planned child custody handover.

Their bodies were eventually discovered in a freezer buried beneath.

Tiffany Adams, Butler’s children’s grandmother, is among those who appear in court.

Adams, along with the other two defendants, Tad Cullum and Cole Twombly, faces murder charges stemming from the finding.

The proceedings will start at 9 a.m.

Two further suspects waived their right to preliminary hearings in October. We have scheduled their next court appearance for February 19th.

The terrible details of this case have sparked national interest, notably the circumstances surrounding the child custody exchange that ended fatally.

In March, News 9 reported on the search for Butler and Kelley, which ended when investigators discovered their remains in a remote part of the Oklahoma panhandle.

