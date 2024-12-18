26-year-old Louisiana arrested for stealing a school bus and causing a four-vehicle collision

Car theft is a prevalent crime that primarily targets traditional passenger vehicles rather than school buses. However, a recent incident in Louisiana took an unexpected turn when a man managed to escape from a mental health facility and subsequently caused multiple car wrecks, involving a school bus. Tragically, this series of events resulted in injuries to individuals involved. The man responsible will now face charges for his actions.

He committed car theft on a school bus and caused multiple car wrecks

Police officers were alerted to a serious car accident on December 15th at approximately 6:40 pm, as reported by KLFY. It was discovered that the accident involved a stolen school bus, which had been taken by an individual who had escaped from a Lafayette mental health facility. Prior to this incident, the police had received information that Marion Baker, a 26-year-old man, had escaped from the facility on foot. It appears that he proceeded to steal the school bus thereafter.

According to the report, Marion drove the stolen car into oncoming traffic after committing car theft. Tragically, this resulted in four car wrecks and caused several people at the scene to sustain injuries from the significant collision. Furthermore, Marion proceeded to commit car theft once again by taking the truck of a bystander and fleeing the scene. It is worth mentioning that the bystander had stopped their vehicle to assist with the aftermath of the damage caused by Marion.

The car theft suspect in Rayne, Louisiana has been located by the police officers. Currently, he is being held at the Lafayette Parish Jail without bail. The charges he will face and the reasons for his transportation to the mental health facility remain unclear.

