2 Women Dead And 1 Girl Injured Injured In Off-road Vehicle Crash In Oakland County

Two women are dead and a three-year-old girl is healing following an off-road vehicle crash in Oakland County.

The crash on Friday evening in Waterford Township occurred on Jones Road near Hatchery Road, as reported by the Waterford Police.

Authorities say that a 42-year-old woman was operating a 2019 Polaris RZR at a high speed when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.

In the crash, a 31-year-old woman and the girl, who were passengers, were both ejected.

The driver, aged 42, tragically lost their life at the scene, according to authorities.

The woman tragically passed away after being transported to the hospital, while the young girl is expected to fully recover from her injuries.

According to the police, it seems that none of the individuals in the car were wearing seat belts during the accident.

