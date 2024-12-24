2 Apprehended In Connection To The Death Of 7-year-old Boy’s On The Near Southwest Side Of Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has confirmed the arrest of the father of a 7-year-old boy and a woman in connection with the tragic death of the child on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Authorities were called to the 1300 block of South Pershing Avenue, near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue, at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd, in response to a death investigation.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered an unresponsive child within the confines of the residence. Medical professionals promptly arrived at the scene and sadly pronounced the child deceased.

The officers observed “injuries that indicated trauma” on the boy’s body, along with indications of malnourishment.

Jessica Ryan, the aunt of 7-year-old Kayden Gavarette, has verified that the young boy was indeed the victim.

Ryan shared with 13News that she made an attempt to obtain custody of Gavarette following his mother’s passing in 2022. Unfortunately, her efforts were in vain as she lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that Gavarette would thrive under her guardianship rather than that of his biological father.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives and a case manager from the Department of Child Services arrived at the scene to initiate the investigation.

Two individuals, a woman aged 20 and a man aged 26, have been apprehended by detectives on charges of neglecting a dependent, which tragically led to the loss of life.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will be responsible for making the final decisions regarding charges.

According to Kristina Korobov, a senior attorney at Zero Abuse Project, an organization committed to ending child abuse, the penalty for neglect resulting in death is 20 to 40 years.

If you suspect that a child is being abused, it is crucial that you report it, according to Korobov.

“Physical marks on a child or a child who seems to be malnourished. Sometimes, neglect occurs when a child is in need of medical care, maybe for treatment for diabetes or another chronic medical condition, and they aren’t receiving that treatment,” Korobov said.

Korobov advises that if you come across a baby or a non-walking child with injuries, keep in mind the following phrase: “If the child can’t cruise, the child shouldn’t bruise.”

“This is a devastating and unimaginable tragedy. The loss of a young life, especially so close to the holidays, is heartbreaking for our entire community,” IMPD Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations Kendale Adams said in a news release. “Our department is fully committed to uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable. The safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority, and we are working with our partners to ensure justice is served. We extend our deepest condolences to all who are grieving this senseless loss.”

If you have any additional information regarding the incident, please reach out to Detective Cody Gaddis at the IMPD Child Abuse Office. You can contact him at 317-327-6875 or email him at Cody.Gaddis@indy.gov. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.

You can also make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477.

