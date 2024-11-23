Rare Carlisle Siege Coin: A Precious Artifact from the English Civil War Up for Auction

The English Civil War was not only a conflict of arms but also a time of extraordinary challenges, including the need for emergency currency. One remarkable example of this ingenuity is the Carlisle siege coin, a Charles I shilling minted in 1645. This historical artifact is now set to go to auction, with an expected value between £8,000 and £12,000.

What Are Siege Coins?

Siege coins were makeshift currencies created during times of war, particularly when towns or strongholds faced prolonged sieges. Cut off from regular supplies, communities resorted to melting down available silver, including church ornaments, household flatware, and other valuables, to produce emergency coinage. These coins allowed besieged forces to continue paying soldiers and facilitating basic trade.

The Carlisle shilling is a prime example of this practice, bearing the distinctive letters “OBS.” This abbreviation is thought to stand for obsessum (Latin for “besieged”) or obsidio (“siege”), symbolizing the coin’s origin and purpose.

Carlisle’s Role in the English Civil War

In 1645, Carlisle, a strategic Royalist stronghold in northern England, endured an eight-month siege following the Royalist defeat at Marston Moor. The town’s defenses, commanded by Sir Thomas Glenham, faced extreme shortages of food and resources. Despite the hardship, the garrison held out, relying on ingenuity and resilience to survive.

The siege ended in June 1645 when the defenders, weakened but undefeated, negotiated terms of surrender. They were allowed to march out of Carlisle with their weapons to join King Charles I’s forces elsewhere.

The Carlisle Shilling: A Symbol of Survival

Minted during this dire period, the Carlisle shilling is a tangible reminder of the resourcefulness displayed during the siege. Each coin represents the community’s ability to adapt under pressure, transforming silver relics into practical currency. These coins were typically simple in design, reflecting their hurried production, but their historical significance far outweighs their aesthetic qualities.

The Frank Waley Collection and Upcoming Auction

The Carlisle shilling is part of the prestigious Frank Waley Collection of Hammered Silver and Milled Gold. This collection showcases a variety of historically significant coins, and the Carlisle shilling is among its standout pieces. On December 11, the coin will be auctioned at Baldwin’s Auction House in London, drawing interest from collectors and historians alike.

A Legacy Worth Preserving

Siege coins like the Carlisle shilling offer a glimpse into the lives of people under siege, capturing their ingenuity and resilience. Beyond its monetary value, this coin serves as a powerful symbol of human determination during one of England’s most turbulent periods. For collectors and history enthusiasts, the opportunity to own such a piece is both rare and deeply meaningful.

Reference Article