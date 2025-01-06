Two men apprehended by police after woman forcibly detained on New York State Thruway

Posted by Jan McDonald January 6, 2025

A woman was held against her will in a vehicle during a frightening incident on the New York State Thruway, leading to charges being filed against two men.

On Thursday morning, state police were called to the Ulster Travel Plaza on I-87 in response to reports of the incident.

After the vehicle fled south on the highway, the 27-year-old female victim was eventually located unharmed in Orange County.

Jeffrey Blount, aged 34, and Kevin Smalls, aged 31, both residents of Utica, have been apprehended and are currently facing charges related to the incident. The charges against them include unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.

State police have confirmed that the victim and suspects are acquainted with each other, ensuring that there is no danger to the general public.

