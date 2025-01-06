New York governor to advocate for broader mental health legislation following increase in violent subway crimes

New York Governor Kathy Hochul aims to broaden the state’s involuntary commitment laws, enabling hospitals to enforce treatment for a greater number of individuals with mental illness. This proposed measure comes in response to a string of violent crimes that have taken place in the New York City subway system.

In an official statement released on Friday, Governor Hochul, a member of the Democratic party, expressed her commitment to reforming mental health care laws in the upcoming legislative session. She emphasized the urgent need to tackle the growing number of crimes occurring on the subway.

According to her, a significant number of these horrifying incidents have occurred due to the lack of necessary treatment for individuals suffering from severe untreated mental illness. This failure to provide proper care to those living on the streets and disconnected from the mental health care system has resulted in these unfortunate events.

“We have a responsibility to safeguard the public against senseless acts of violence, and the most equitable and empathetic course of action is to ensure that our fellow New Yorkers receive the necessary assistance.”

According to mental health experts, the majority of individuals with mental illness are not prone to violence. In fact, they are more likely to be victims of violent crime rather than perpetrators themselves.

The governor did not provide specific details about the changes her legislation would bring or offer any other specific aspects of her plan. Instead, she emphasized the need to expand the current definition of individuals who can be committed to hospitals due to mental illness, ensuring that more people receive the necessary care for their well-being and the safety of themselves and others.

Hochul announced her intention to present a new proposal aimed at enhancing the process by which courts can mandate assisted outpatient treatments for individuals with mental illness. Additionally, she aims to simplify the process for individuals to voluntarily access these services.

Under current state law, police have the authority to require individuals to be transported to hospitals for assessment if they exhibit signs of mental illness and their conduct presents a potential danger to themselves or others. Subsequently, psychiatrists are tasked with evaluating these individuals to determine if involuntary hospitalization is necessary. This intricate process considers various factors to ensure the appropriate course of action is taken.

The fate of the governor’s plan in the state Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats and commences its annual legislative session later this month, remains uncertain.

Carl Heastie, the Democratic speaker of the state Assembly, emphasized the importance of addressing mental health issues, stating that there is a widespread recognition of the need to take further action in this area. However, he expressed the need to review the specifics of the governor’s proposal before making any further comments. Similarly, a spokesperson for Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Democratic majority leader, highlighted the majority’s commitment to public safety and ensuring the well-being of all New Yorkers. They eagerly await the governor’s plan details to facilitate further discussions on the matter.

In response to a string of violent incidents in New York City’s subways, which have gained national attention and raised concerns about the safety of the busiest subway system in the country, Hochul issued a statement.

In the past few weeks, there have been several disturbing incidents in the New York City subway system. On New Year’s Eve, a man was forcefully pushed onto the tracks just as a train was approaching. Tragically, a woman lost her life when she was burned to death while sleeping on the subway. Additionally, on Christmas Eve, a man attacked two individuals with a knife at the Grand Central subway station in Manhattan. These incidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures within the subway system.

The medical backgrounds of the individuals involved in these three incidents were not immediately known. However, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the person responsible for the Grand Central attack had a history of mental illness. Additionally, the father of the suspect involved in the shoving incident expressed concerns about his son’s mental health in the weeks leading up to the event, as reported by the New York Times.

Violent crime is not common on the subway, despite the fact that it serves over 1 billion riders in 2024. However, there have been isolated cases of random stabbings, shoves, and other incidents that have unsettled passengers and generated significant online interest.

According to police data, there has been a decrease in major crimes on the subways through November, compared to the same period last year. However, the number of killings has risen from five to nine. It is worth noting that there has been an increase in assaults since before the pandemic. In 2019, there were 326 recorded assaults through November, while in the same period in 2024, there were 521 recorded assaults.

Adams, a Democrat, has been advocating for the expansion of mental health care laws in the state Legislature for several years. He has previously supported a policy that would enable hospitals to involuntarily detain individuals who are unable to provide for their fundamental needs, such as food, clothing, shelter, or medical care.

In response to Hochul’s announcement, the mayor expressed his strong disapproval, stating that it is morally irresponsible to deny individuals life-saving psychiatric care simply because their mental illness prevents them from recognizing their desperate need for it.

