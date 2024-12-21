Two individuals from Texas apprehended for stealing close to 500 wine bottles from HEB, believed to be involved in other thefts as well.

Two individuals have been apprehended by the Friendswood Police Department for their involvement in a wine theft incident at an H-E-B store in Friendswood, Texas.

The Katy Police Department successfully apprehended the suspects involved in a theft case, leading to the recovery of 498 stolen bottles of wine. The incident was reported to the Friendswood police on December 15, 2024, after it occurred on December 12, 2024. The store’s loss prevention team played a crucial role by providing video footage and information that helped identify the suspects and connect them to other thefts in the area.

Following the leads, Friendswood officers tracked down the individuals to the Katy area and shared the suspect’s descriptions and vehicle information with the Katy Police Department. Acting on this information, Katy police located the suspect vehicle and initiated an attempted stop. However, the suspects refused to comply, resulting in a pursuit. Eventually, law enforcement successfully halted the vehicle and arrested two suspects.

One of the arrested individuals is Michael Diaz, a 42-year-old, who was charged with theft. The other suspect, Juan Carlos Rosa-Torres, also 42, faced charges of evading and theft. Both suspects are currently awaiting further charges at the Fort Bend County jail. Additionally, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office has issued a theft warrant for Torres in connection with the Friendswood H-E-B incident. The Friendswood Police Department expressed their gratitude to the Katy Police Department for their collaboration and unwavering efforts in resolving the case.

Reference article