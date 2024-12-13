These 50-cent coins Could Be Worth Over $100,000: How to Spot a Hidden Treasure?

The Franklin half dollar is a significant piece of U.S. coinage history, bearing the face of one of the nation’s most influential founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin. This iconic coin not only represents the American Revolution but also highlights the artistry and craftsmanship of the U.S. Mint. In this article, we’ll explore the history behind the Franklin half dollar and its value, with a focus on some rare and valuable examples that have captivated collectors for decades.

The Birth of the Franklin Half Dollar

In the first half of the 20th century, Nellie Tayloe Ross, the first female director of the U.S. Mint, played a crucial role in selecting notable figures to feature on the nation’s coinage. Inspired by her admiration for Benjamin Franklin, Ross championed the inclusion of his portrait on the half dollar coin.

In 1948, the U.S. government approved the minting of the Franklin half dollar. The obverse of the coin depicted Benjamin Franklin, while the reverse featured the Liberty Bell, symbolizing the bell that famously rang during the first reading of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. This coin became a part of the U.S. currency system, circulating alongside other denominations.

The Shift to Kennedy: The End of the Franklin Half Dollar

The Franklin half dollar’s reign was short-lived. In 1963, tragedy struck when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. As a tribute to the fallen president, the U.S. Mint decided to replace Franklin’s image with that of Kennedy on the 50-cent coin. The Kennedy half dollar made its debut in 1964, marking the end of the Franklin coin’s circulation.

Another significant change occurred in 1965, when the U.S. Mint shifted the composition of the 50-cent coin. The original 90% silver content was reduced in favor of a copper-nickel alloy, significantly lowering the manufacturing cost of the coins.

The Value of Franklin Half Dollars

While most Franklin half dollars are relatively common and worth their face value, a select few have become highly coveted by collectors. These rare coins are worth far more than the standard half dollar due to unique characteristics, such as production errors, rare mint marks, and full bell lines.

What Makes a Franklin Half Dollar Valuable?

The value of a Franklin half dollar is often influenced by its condition, rarity, and specific features. One of the most desirable features for collectors is the “Full Bell Line” (FBL) designation, which refers to the fine details of the Liberty Bell on the reverse. Coins with clear, unbroken lines on the bell are considered rarer and more valuable. Additionally, certain years and mint marks contribute to a coin’s scarcity and, consequently, its value.

13 Franklin Half Dollars Worth a Fortune

CoinValueChecker has compiled a list of the most valuable Franklin half dollars, with some examples reaching tens of thousands of dollars at auction. Here are the top 13 Franklin half dollars that are worth a fortune:

1948 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $28,750

1949-S Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $31,725

1950 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $39,600

1951-S Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $30,550

1952 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $42,300

1953-S Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $69,000

1954-D Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $21,275

1955 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $14,100

1958 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $129,250

1960 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $28,200

1961 Proof DDR Franklin Half Dollar – $14,400

1962 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $17,825

1963 Full Bell Line Franklin Half Dollar – $85,188

These coins represent some of the most sought-after pieces in the world of numismatics. Whether due to their minting details, historical significance, or rarity, these Franklin half dollars have become invaluable treasures for collectors.

Conclusion

The Franklin half dollar is not only a symbol of American history but also a valuable asset for coin collectors. While most of these coins circulate for their face value, a select few, especially those with full bell lines or other rare features, can fetch astronomical prices. If you own any Franklin half dollars, it’s worth getting them appraised to see if you might be holding onto a hidden treasure. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, these iconic coins are a fascinating part of U.S. numismatic history.

