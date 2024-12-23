Taunton Man Faces Dangerousness Hearing In Fall River After Massachusetts And Rhode Island State Police Arrest Him For Trafficking In Bristol And Plymouth Counties, Ri.

Posted by Jan McDonald December 23, 2024

On Friday, a Bristol County man underwent a dangerousness hearing following his arrest in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Massachusetts State Police reported that a thorough investigation was conducted by the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team – South into narcotics trafficking. The focus of the investigation was on Jason Hodo, a 33-year-old resident of Taunton, who was suspected of distributing significant amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in Rhode Island, as well as in Plymouth and Bristol Counties in Massachusetts. To gather evidence, investigators carried out extensive traditional and covert surveillance, conducted record checks, and analyzed intelligence. Based on their findings, warrants were obtained to search all locations associated with Hodo for controlled substances.

In June, law enforcement officers trailed Hodo in his car as he left the Rhode Island establishment and made his way to a gas station in Taunton. Hodo was apprehended, searched, and subsequently arrested upon the discovery of fentanyl and cocaine in his possession. Following this, the authorities executed search warrants at various locations in both states, without any complications.

During the searches conducted in Massachusetts, law enforcement officers were able to confiscate around 528 grams of fentanyl, 206 grams of cocaine, and a sum of almost $22,000 from Hodo’s person and vehicle. Subsequently, Hodo was transferred to State Police-Middleboro in order to be booked on charges pertaining to the trafficking of Class A and Class B substances.

During the search of the Rhode Island location, the Rhode Island State Police made the following discoveries: two firearms equipped with high-capacity magazines, around 12 grams of fentanyl, almost $19,000 in cash, various valuable gold bars, jewelry items, and a diamond/gold chain accompanied by a receipt indicating its worth as $103,000.

Hodo entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment in Fall River Superior Court. He was then held without bail until a dangerousness hearing, which is set to take place on Friday.

Hodo remains held without bail as the court considers the issue of dangerousness on Friday in Fall River Superior Court.

The pre-trial conference in February is where he is expected to make his next court appearance.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.